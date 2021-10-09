    • October 9, 2021
    John Simon, Marcus Johnson, Sharif Finch, Caraun Reid, Jamal Carter

    Simon Promoted, Johnson Returns to Active Roster

    Moves provide much-needed reinforcements at two position groups ahead of Sunday's game with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
    Author:

    NASHVILLE – For the second week in a row, the Tennessee Titans have added an outside linebacker to the active roster days after he was signed to the practice squad.

    John Simon was signed to the 53-man roster Saturday, four days after he was brought back to the practice squad. The 30-year-old spent all of training camp and the preseason with the Titans but was released when franchise officials began the process of reducing the roster to the regular-season limit.

    Simon has played 97 games in an eight-year NFL career that dates back to 2013. Tennessee will be the fifth different team for which he has appeared in the regular season.

    In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Sharif Finch was released. Finch traveled the similar professional path last week – free agent to Titans practice squad to the active roster – last week. He played just five snaps on defense and five on special teams last Sunday against the New York Jets before he sustained a concussion. He was not credited with any tackles.

    Finch cleared the concussion protocol late in the week, which cleared the way for his release.

    The Titans remain shorthanded at outside linebacker. Bud Dupree was ruled out Saturday due to his ongoing recovery from knee surgery. Derick Roberson and rookie Rashad Weaver are on injured reserve.

    Also Saturday, wide receiver Marcus Johnson was removed from injured reserve and returned to the active roster. One of the standout performers of training camp, Johnson becomes the first Titans player who started the season on injured reserve to get healthy enough to play again.

    Johnson’s return bolsters a unit that will be without Julio Jones for the second consecutive game, won’t have Racey McMath for at least three weeks after he was placed on injured reserve, and might not have Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who is questionable with a hamstring injury.

    Finally, defensive lineman Caraun Reid and defensive back Jamal Carter were designated as gameday additions to the active roster from the practice squad. Both players automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

    Tennessee (2-2) faces Jacksonville (0-4) on Sunday.

    Tennessee Titans outside linebacker John Simon (59) answers questions from the media after a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
