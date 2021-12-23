Offensive Line Issues Increase

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without another member of the offensive line Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Tackle Kendall Lamm announced on Instagram he has tested positive for COVID-19.

That news comes a day after the Titans ruled out two starters on the offensive line, left tackle Taylor Lewan and left guard Rodger Saffold – for the contest. Lewan is out due to a back injury, while Saffold has been placed on the Reserve-COVID 19 list.

The Titans find themselves in a significant bind now at left tackle, as Lamm was considered a likely substitute for Lewan. Lamm has played in 12 games this season, starting one and compiling 87 offensive snaps.

In his absence, coaches may choose to move starting right tackle David Quessenberry to the left side. He started the final six games of last season at that spot.

If that happens, rookie Dillon Radunz, the team’s second-round draft pick, could be plugged into Quessenberry’s spot at right tackle. Radunz has played only 53 offensive snaps this season, and most of those snaps have come on the right side of the line. Radunz did play left tackle in college at North Dakota State but has always been considered a right tackle or guard on the NFL level.

The Titans have two tackles on the practice squad – Christian DiLauro and Derwin Gray. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound DiLauro has no NFL regular-season snaps, while the 6-foot-4, 320-pound Gray played 25 offensive snaps for the Steelers last season.

Tennessee has had difficulty protecting quarterback Ryan Tannehill even with its top offensive linemen on the field. He’s been sacked 41 times, the sixth-highest total in the league. Tannehill has been sacked four times in each of his last two games.

The Titans will be facing a 49ers team that’s sacked the quarterback 36 times, the 10th-highest figure in the league. San Francisco’s top pass rusher is defensive end Nick Bosa, who’s piled up 15 sacks and forced four fumbles. The 15 sacks are tied for third-most in the league, 2.5 sacks behind NFL leader T.J. Watt.

Lamm hasn’t officially been placed on the Reserve-COVID 19 list, but assuming he will be, that would open another roster spot for the Titans. The activation of wide receiver A.J. Brown later today will take up one spot, but the Titans would still have three open spots on the 53-man roster.

In addition, the Titans can activate two players from the practice squad, aside from any COVID 19 elevations from the practice squad the team uses.