Wednesday Injury Report: Left Side of O-Line Out

    December 22, 2021
    Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold, David Long Jr., Larrell Murchison, Julio Jones, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Maurice Hurst, Elijah Mitchell

    Tackle Taylor Lewan is injured and guard Rodger Saffold is placed on the Reserve-COVID 19 list ahead of Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
    George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

    NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without left tackle Taylor Lewan and left guard Rodger Saffold when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

    Both have been ruled out for the game, Lewan due to a back injury and Saffold because he was placed on the Reserve-COVID 19 list. Saffold had also been dealing with a shoulder injury but had practiced Monday and Tuesday. Inside linebacker David Long (hamstring) and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (knee) have been ruled out as well.

    The good news for the Titans is that wide receiver Julio Jones, who left last Sunday’s game early with a hamstring injury, was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday and is available. Also, cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle) and defensive lineman Teair Tart (ankle) will return after missing multiple games with injuries of their own.

    With Lewan and Saffold out, the Titans likely will start Kendall Lamm at tackle and Aaron Brewer at guard. Lamm has played in 12 games this season, starting one and compiling 87 offensive snaps. Brewer has played in nine games, starting four. Another possibility would be rookie Dillon Radunz, but Radunz – the team’s second-round draft pick in 2021 – has played only 53 offensive snaps this season, and most of those have come on the right side of the line.

    Lewan will miss his fourth game of the season, his first due to the back injury. The team’s first-round draft pick in 2014, Lewan will have missed 19 games over the past three years. He had missed only two in the previous four seasons.

    Saffold’s designation means the Titans now have three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, as cornerback Elijah Molden and rookie wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick were previously listed there. Practice squad defensive back Jamal Carter also is out due to COVID protocols.

    The Titans have three spots open on the team’s 53-man roster. Wide receiver A.J. Brown and defensive back Chris Jackson were both designated to return from injured reserve list this week, and both practiced. So, the Titans could fill two of those openings by activating Brown and Jackson by 3 p.m. CT on Thursday.

    The return of Brown would serve as a boost to a passing game that’s struggled over the past three weeks. Brown has played just 10 games this season, but he leads the Titans with 46 receptions for 315 yards. He’s averaging 13.4 yards per reception and has posted three touchdown catches.

    The complete Titans-49ers injury report for Wednesday:

    TENNESSEE

    Did not practice: LT Taylor Lewan (back), ILB David Long (hamstring), DL Larrell Murchison (knee) and LG Rodger Saffold (shoulder/illness). Limited participation: none. Full participation: RB D’Onta Foreman (ankle), CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), RT David Quessenberry (knee), and DL Teair Tart (ankle).

    Sunday Status: Out – LT Taylor Lewan, ILB David Long, DT Larrell Murchison and LG Rodger Saffold.

    SAN FRANCISCO

    Did not practice: LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee), DL Maurice Hurst (calf) and RB Elijah Mitchell (knee). Limited participation: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow). Full participation: S Jaquiski Tartt.

    Sunday status: Out – LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee), DL Maurice Hurst (calf) and RB Elijah Mitchell (knee). Questionable – LB Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow).

    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) holds his head as he walks off the field after their 36 to 13 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass.
