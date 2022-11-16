Wednesday Injury Report: Simmons Doesn't Practice, Could Play

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ final injury report contained some good news.

A day before their primetime matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Titans ruled out five players because of injury. They are: center Ben Jones, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, safety Amani Hooker, kicker Randy Bullock and defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Not among that group is defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, who did not play Sunday against the Denver Broncos because of an ankle injury.

Simmons did not practice on Wednesday, the only day this week the Titans did more than a walk-through. However, he played – and played well – against the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs despite missing full weeks of practice prior to those contests. He is the only one of five Titans who did not take part in the day’s workout who has not been ruled out.

Dupree is out for the second straight week and the fourth time this season due to a hip injury. The issues also has sidelined him for parts of three other contests.

Jones will miss just the second game of his career. A concussion also kept him out of action for one game in 2019.

Bullock, who was injured during pregame warmups on Sunday, will not be the Titans’ kicker for the first time since Week 1 of the 2021 season. His problem is with the calf on his kicking leg. Josh Lambo was signed to the active roster on Wednesday to take Bullock’s place.

Hooker is out for the third straight week because of a shoulder injury. He also missed two games earlier this season with a concussion.

Here is the complete Titans injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: K Randy Bullock (right calf), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), DB Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), C Ben Jones (concussion) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Limited participation: S Amani Hooker (shoulder) and DB Elijah Molden (groin). Full participation: DL Denico Autry (not injury related), LG Aaron Brewer (tie), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), WR Cody Hollister (back), ILB David Long (knee), CB Roger McCreary (calf), DL Kevin Strong (ankle) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle).

Thursday status – Out: Bullock, Dupree, Hooker, Johnson and Jones. Questionable: Molden and Simmons.