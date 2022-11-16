Injury Forces a Change at Kicker

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will rely on Lambo at Lambeau.

Kicker Josh Lambo was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday, a day before the Titans (6-3) face the Green Bay Packers (4-6) in a primetime contest at Lambeau Field.

Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out because of a calf injury to his kicking leg. Bullock has been the Titans’ kicker since Week 2 of the 2021 season. Coincidentally, Lambo played college football at Texas A&M and followed Bullock with that program.

To make room on the roster, wide receiver Chris Conley was waived.

Lambo, who was signed to the practice squad on Monday, has not kicked in a regular season game since Week 3 of last season when he was with Jacksonville. He was 0-3 on field goal attempts and 5-7 on PATs in three games before the Jaguars released him.

For his career, though, the 31-year-old (he will turn 32 on Saturday) has made 87.1 percent (128 of 147) of his field goal tries and 89.9 percent (143 of 159) of his PATs over 78 games with two franchises. He spent two seasons as the kicker for the San Diego Chargers (2015-16) before he went to Jacksonville in 2017.

Titans special teams coach Craig Aukerman was an assistant special teams coach and then special teams coordinator with the Chargers when Lambo was there.

“Josh, for four years, was over a 90 percent field goal career kicker,” Aukerman said. “He had one bad year last year. But he’s a professional. He’s done it before in the past. He’s kicked up in Lambeau, so [it helps] having a guy that has some experience.”

Bullock was injured during warmups prior to Sunday’s victory over the Denver Broncos. He still made two PATs and one field goal and kicked off once before punter Ryan Stonehouse relieved him on kickoffs.

He has made 11 of 13 field goals and all 19 PATs he has attempted this season. For his career, he ranks ninth among all active kickers in career PATs made and 10th in career field goals made.