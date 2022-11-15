Tuesday Injury Report: Ben Jones in Concussion Protocol

NASHVILLE – Ben Jones has shown he is willing – and able – to play through pain. Repeatedly.

The Tennessee Titans center’s unfailing desire to be on the field with his teammates will not be a factor this week, however.

Jones is listed on this week’s official NFL injury report with a concussion. That means he has to clear all of the league-mandated protocols in order to play – and he has less time than normal to do so because the Titans face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Jones was one of five Titans who did not practice Tuesday. Kicker Randy Bullock (calf) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip) were among the others.

Also of note, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) were upgraded to limited participant and full participant, respectively.

“Anytime somebody’s in the concussion protocol, we treat that with the upmost respect,” coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday. “Ben seems to be feeling better. … So, that’s all positive.”

Vrabel confirmed that Jones was injured during Sunday’s victory over Denver. Jones played every offensive snap in that contest.

In an NFL career that started in 2012 with the Houston Texans, Jones has played 178 out of a possible 179 games, including the postseason, and has been a starter for 157 of them. He played 120 straight at the start of his career and currently has a streak of 58 straight.

The only game he missed was Nov. 3, 2019, at Carolina. It was a concussion that kept him out of action.

“Hopefully, Ben’s able to go,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “We’ll see what happens. … Ben’s … a great teammate and does a lot for us on this team. If he’s not able to go [I am] confident in our guys up front that they’ll be able to pick up the slack.

“But [we] definitely want to have Ben in there.”

Here is the complete Titans-Packers injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: K Randy Bullock (right calf), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), WR Cody Hollister (back), DB Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) and C Ben Jones (concussion). Limited participation: S Amani Hooker (shoulder), CB Roger McCreary (calf) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Full participation: DL Denico Autry (not injury related), LG Aaron Brewer (tie), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), ILB David Long (knee), DB Elijah Molden (groin), DL Kevin Strong (ankle) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle).

GREEN BAY

Did not practice: T David Bakhtiari (knee), LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee), WR Romeo Doubs (ankle), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) and T Elgton Jenkins (knee). Limited participation: CB Rasul Douglas (calf), LB Kingsley Enagbare (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (shin), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder), CB Keisean Nixon (calf), QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb), G Jon Runyan (knee) and OLB Preston Smith (shoulder/groin). Full participation: LB Krys Barnes (concussion), K Mason Crosby (back) WR Christian Watson (ankle) and DL Devonte Wyatt (foot).