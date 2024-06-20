Titans Interested In UFL Defensive Player of the Year
Of all the noticeable holes on the Tennessee Titans' roster, the pass rush may be one of the biggest.
Tennessee's pass rush was just average last season with 45 sacks, but Denico Autry, who led the team with 11.5 sacks, left to sign with the rival Houston Texans earlier this offseason. With the Titans not doing much to replace Autry and their depth looking rather questionable, they may want to make another addition before the season begins.
It appears the Titans want to do just that, but not in the way some may expect. According to AtoZ Sports, Tennessee one of two teams is interested in Michigan Panthers defensive end Breeland Speaks, with the Carolina Panthers being the other. Speaks, 28, won the inaugural UFL Defensive Player of the Year award after leading the league with 9.5 sacks.
The former Ole Miss defensive end isn't completely lacking in NFL experience. He was a second-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 and started four games for the team while notching 24 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Since then though, he's only been on several team's practice squads along with two separate stints in Michigan.
If the Titans decide to roll the dice on Speaks, he could easily compete for a roster spot and potentially become a valuable asset up front.
