Titans Rookie On Track for Starting Job
Fixing the offensive line was a top priority for the Tennessee Titans this offseason, and their biggest investment up front came in the form of No. 7 overall pick JC Latham.
Through his first NFL offseason, Latham has seemingly met every expectation the Titans have laid out for him. The Alabama product has reportedly taken all first-team reps throughout OTAs and Mandatory miniamp, and his work ethic has already caught the eyes of his cocaches.
"JC has maybe the best energy of any person on this team," offensive coordinator Nick Holz said, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. "His energy is infectious. He's done a really nice job with his footwork. He's improved and is playing under control. He's so big and so strong."
A two-year college starter, Latham established himself as a can't-miss prospect last season when he earned first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American honors. The 21-year-old allowed just two sacks last season and helped the Crimson Tide win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff.
This isn't even the first time Latham has drawn significant praise from the Titans' coaching staff. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan, father of head coach Brian Callahan and one of the most-respected assistants in the game, said in May that Latham has all the tools to succeed as an NFL tackle.
"I think, number one, his athleticism. All the measurable traits that he has. And then you add in the size and power, strength. It adds up to making that move," Bill Callahan said, per Nick Suss of The Tennessean. " . . . I think if you have the athleticism, you have the strength and you have the muscle memory to be able to change some skill sets, I think it’s doable."
Even though Latham has been very impressive so far, the switch to the NFL still comes with its own set of challenges. Most notably, Latham will be playing left tackle when he played on the right side in college, although he will still be the blindside blocker as he played with a left-handed quarterback last year.
Still, Latham has risen to every challenge before him thus far, and the Titans have full confidence in their top pick to get the job done.
