Titans Guard Makes All-2000s Team
The Tennssee Titans have invested heavily in rebuilding their offensive line over the past year and change, and the most-important part of that rebuild is undoubtedly left guard Peter Skoronski.
The No. 11 pick in 2023 out of Northwestern, Skoronski had an up-and-down rookie season and battled health issues to finish with a grade of 61.6 from Pro Football Focus. However, he's still an exceptionally-talented player with a bight future ahead of him. In his final collegiate season alone, Skoronski was a unanimous All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, so it's safe to say the best is yet to come.
The 22-year-old even made PFF's recent team of players born in the 2000s, albeit at right guard rather than his usual left guard position.
"Due to the lack of options at right guard, this lineup will feature two left guards, as Skoronski flashed enough ability during his rookie season in Tennessee," PFF writes. "Overall, it was a rollercoaster season for Skoronski, who was also battling an injury in the first part of the season. But he had a stretch of solid play, earning a 79.2 pass-blocking grade between Weeks 10 and 13, which ranked fifth among guards."
After a ho-hum start to his career, Skoronski is looking for much more in Year 2. He already looks significantly bigger than he did as a rookie, and has much better talent around him in free agent acquisition Lloyd Cushenberry and first-round pick JC Latham. If Skoronski can take that expected step forward, Tennessee's offensive line as a whole should improve considerably this season.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!