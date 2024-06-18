Titans Linked to Mock Trade for Giants WR
The Tennessee Titans have spent a lot of money on receivers in the past two offseasons, but they are now being linked to another mock trade for a young wideout.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox is suggesting that the Titans could one day trade for New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.
"Adding another young receiver to develop alongside Treylon Burks and second-year quarterback Will Levis would make plenty of sense for Tennessee. That makes Robinson an ideal trade target because he's 23 and spent the 2021 season with Levis at Kentucky," Knox writes. "Robinson caught 104 passes for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns that season, and he and Levis formed a strong bond."
Having college quarterbacks and receivers team up in the pros is a concept that's been explored before. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted LSU's Joe Burrow in 2020 and brought in Ja'Marr Chase in 2021. That year, they made the Super Bowl under offense coordinator Brian Callahan, who is now the head coach of the Titans. Perhaps Callahan would like to replicate some magic once again.
A deal like this wouldn't take place until next offseason when DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd will both be free agents in their 30's. A trade is also contingent on Robinson's performance in his third professional season.
In his first two seasons, Robinson has been limited to just 21 games, where he's caught 83 passes for 752 yards and two touchdowns. If Robinson continues to post similar numbers this season, the Giants might be looking to move on from him, especially considering the fact that they drafted Malik Nabers to be the No. 1 receiver in the offense with the No. 6 overall pick.
Levis also has to prove that he's still capable of being a starter this season in order for this hypothetical trade to enter the realm of possibility. He only completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 1808 yards and eight touchdowns in nine starts during his rookie year, and he could have a quick leash this season with a new coaching staff and backup quarterback in Mason Rudolph looking to take his job.
