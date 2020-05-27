Contract Talks Completed With Two Draft Picks

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday that two members of their 2020 draft class had agreed to contract terms.

Fifth-round pick Larrell Murchison, a defensive tackle out of North Carolina State, and defensive back Chris Jackson, the last of the Titans’ six selections, are the first of this year’s draft choices to complete their contract negotiations. Murchison’s agent announced on Twitter two weeks ago that talks on that deal had concluded.

Both have reputations as high energy players who overcome any physical limitations with effort.

“That’s just how you have to play the game with a certain amount of intensity, and not just being kind of lackadaisical or anything like that,” Jackson said on draft day. “High energy, intensity all game, every play. That’s how I carry myself. Just a fighter and a tough player. That’s kind of just me.”

Jackson (pictured) was a four-year starter at Marshall and as a senior was given the Tom Stark Award, which goes annually to a player on that defense who gives his all on and off the field. He set a program record with 45 passes broken up (in 50 games) and intercepted seven passes.

At 6-foot, 186 pounds, he could be a safety or some combination of cornerback/safety in the NFL.

Murchison (6-3, 285) spent two years – and started every game – at North Carolina State after two years at junior college. He was a team captain as a senior.

“You know, my teammates are my family, my coaches are part of my family, and I play for them,” Murchison said on draft day. “So, when you think of high motor, I’m playing for my guys and I’m playing to win. That carried me out throughout my whole college career. Being high motor, running to the ball, chasing the football, you know, that means everything to me.”