    December 2, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:
    Player(s)
    Adrian Peterson

    Adrian Peterson Gets Another NFL Chance

    Eight days after the Tennessee Titans released him the Seattle Seahawks added the league's fifth all-time leading rusher.
    Author:

    Adrian Peterson is not finished.

    Just over a week after the Tennessee Titans released him, one of the NFL’s all-time leading rushers has gotten another chance.

    The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday that they have signed Peterson to their practice squad. Seattle becomes Peterson’s seventh different NFL team in a career that began when the Minnesota Vikings selected him seventh overall in the 2007 NFL Draft.

    "I'm excited to see if he helps out and give us a little something," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, according to the team’s website. "He's a player that I know I've known forever, way back to his high school days, and I admired him tremendously over the years. Always disappointed we didn't get him back in the day, but like I just told him, we finally got him. So I'm looking forward to seeing how he does and see where he can fit it.

    “He's an incredible competitor and a great guy, so I'm anxious to give him a chance to get on the field with our boys."

    Seattle is 25th in the league with an average of 92.5 rushing yards per game and is tied for 17th with an average of 4.2 yards per carry. The Seahawks lost running back Chris Carson early to a season-ending injury and three other running backs are either injured or playing through injury.

    Peterson, 36, was unsigned this season until Tennessee added him to its practice squad. He was signed to the active roster three days later and carried 10 times for 21 yards and a touchdown in the Titans’ Week 9 victory over the L.A. Rams.

    He rushed for 82 yards on 27 attempts before he was released on Nov. 23. Without him, Tennessee had a season-high 270 rushing yards Sunday against the New England Patriots. Dontrell Hilliard and D’Onta Foreman, also added in recent weeks, each rushed for more than 100 yards.

    Peterson is second among active players and fifth all-time with 14,902 career rushing yards. His touchdown with Tennessee made him the 11th player in NFL history with at least 125 (rushing and receiving). 

    Running back Adrian Peterson (8) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
