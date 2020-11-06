Friday Injury Report: Clowney Questionable With Knee Issue

NASHVILLE – Jadeveon Clowney has missed practices this season. This week was different.

The veteran outside linebacker missed every practice for the last three days as the Tennessee Titans (5-2) prepared for Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears (5-3) at Nissan Stadium. Following Friday’s workout, Clowney was classified as questionable for the contest.

“Trying to do what's best for him and best for the football team, and that was to give him a couple of days of rest,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We'll see where he's at (Saturday), and at 10:30 [a.m.] Sunday, [then] make a decision on the 48 guys that go to the game.”

Two players, wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion) and punter Brett Kern (wrist) have been ruled out and one other, cornerback Tye Smith (shoulder), is questionable.

Clowney, a high-profile free-agent addition this offseason, has played in every game but has sat out at least one workout each of the last four weeks. He also was listed on the Week 5 injury report, when the Titans were unable to go through their regular practice schedule because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

His current issue is a knee injury that knocked him out of the Oct. 25 loss to Pittsburgh in the third quarter (pictured).

Clowney has played slightly more than 75 percent of the snaps for the Titans’ defense (he is one of seven with at least that much playing time) but is tied for 11th on the team with 15 tackles. He does have eight quarterback pressures, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble but has yet to record a sack.

“We ask everybody to be prepared, to be ready to play in a football game and if you get the opportunity, to make the best of it,” Vrabel said. “… There will be a lot of guys that get opportunities on Sunday and we'll all benefit from watching them and seeing how it goes. Some guys will take advantage, some guys may or may not.”

The complete Titans-Bears injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday Status

Out: WR Adam Humphries (concussion) and P Brett Kern (wrist). Questionable: OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee) and CB Tye Smith (shoulder).

Others

Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee), S Dane Cruikshank (groin), T Dennis Kelly (knee), OL Daniel Munyer (hand) and CB Kareem Orr (illness). Limited participation: DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle).

CHICAGO

Sunday Status

Out: DT John Jenkins (ankle), OL Sam Mustipher (knee), DE Roy Robertson-Harris (shoulder) and QB Mitchell Trubisky (throwing shoulder). Questionable: TE Cole Kmet (groin).

Full participation: OL Rashaad Coward (ankle), DB DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm/ankle), DT Akeem Hicks (not injury related), DB Buster Skrine (shoulder) and LB Danny Trevathan (not injury related). Limited participation: DB Tashaun Gipson (foot), TE Jimmy Graham (knee/hamstring), DB Eddie Jackson (knee) and WR Anthony Miller (toe). COVID List: OL Cody Whitehair.