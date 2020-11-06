SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Concussion to Keep Humphries on Sidelines vs. Chicago

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Wide receiver Adam Humphries will not play for the Tennessee Titans when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Humphries was ruled out Friday because of a concussion sustained in the Titans’ 31-20 loss at Cincinnati on Sunday. The sixth-year veteran is tied for third on the team with 22 receptions. Those catches have gone for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

“Adam will not be available,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We’ve always taken these concussion protocol players very seriously. They will work their way through the protocol. There is zero pressure for them to get back quicker than they should.

“Again, those are all different. … We’ve had some that have taken longer. We’ve had some that have (gone) quicker. Having been through that as a player, I think that I’m very understanding of that and try to explain that to the player.”

Humphries was injured shortly before halftime against the Bengals when he was hit in the head as he tried to make a catch over the middle. Trainers attended to him for several minutes on the field, removed his facemask and prepared to load him onto a stretcher before he got to his feet and stepped into the cart that took him to the locker room.

No penalty was called on the play.

Humphries’ absence means that Tennessee (5-2) will not have all three of its top wide receivers available for the fourth time in six games.

Humphries missed one contest (Week 5 against Buffalo) because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list. Corey Davis was out for two games (Buffalo and Week 6 against Houston) for the same reason. A.J. Brown missed Weeks 2 and 3 (Jacksonville and Minnesota) because of a knee injury.

Davis leads the Titans with 29 receptions for 369 yards with three touchdowns. Brown is second with 27 catches for 356 yards and five touchdowns, including at least one touchdown in each of the last four games. Humphries’ 22 receptions tie him with tight end Jonnu Smith for third.

Oddly, Tennessee is only 1-2 in the games all three have played.

“We’ll continue to monitor (Humphries) and continue to work him through the protocol,” Vrabel said.

Without Humphries, Kalif Raymond (9 receptions, 187 yards) will play a bigger role. Cameron Batson (3 receptions, 39 yards) and Cody Hollister (1 reception 12 yards), practice squad players who have been gameday activations this season, are the most likely options to add to the depth at that position.

Chicago (5-3) is 12th in the NFL in pass defense with an average of 228.5 yards per game allowed and ninth with 37 passes defensed.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kern Ruled Out for Bears Game

Tennessee Titans will conduct workouts, choose a replacement on Saturday.

David Boclair

Clowney's Quest for QB Sack No Sure Thing

The odds are that the three-time Pro Bowler will get at least one but wagering that he won't provides a bigger potential payout.

David Boclair

Thursday Injury Report: Concern Over Kern Grows

The Tennessee Titans' Pro Bowl punter sits out a second straight day of practice due to a wrist injury.

David Boclair

Titans Sign Long Snapper off Miami's Practice Squad

Matt Orzech filled that role for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

David Boclair

Logan Ryan Credits Trainer with New Team for Saving Wife's Life

Advice from a member of the New York Giants' medical staff convinced Ashley Ryan to go to the hospital, where it was determined she was in a dire situation.

Mike Hogan

Numbers Show Titans' Third-Down Defense Might Be Worse Than You Think

The Titans are last in the NFL by a wide margin in terms of conversions allowed and the rate at which they allow them.

David Boclair

NFL Power Rankings: Two Losses Send Titans Tumbling

As they near the midway point of their season, there are mixed opinions on whether the Titans are a top 10 team.

Mike Hogan

Patriots Finally Pulling Players from Titans

Isaiah Mack, claimed off waivers, became the latest to go from Tennessee to New England.

David Boclair

Players React to Recent Roster Moves

Realities of the business of the NFL apparent after two straight defeats.

Mike Hogan

Wednesday Injury Report: Humphries (Not Surprisingly) Still In Concussion Protocol

Wide receiver was injured during Sunday's loss to Cincinnati.

David Boclair