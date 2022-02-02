Contract Extension for Vrabel in the Works

After three NFL playoff appearances in four seasons, general manager Jon Robinson said he expects to "get all that figured" eventually.

NASHVILLE – Moments after the Tennessee Titans’ season ended with a playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Mike Vrabel went out of his way to note that he has no plans to give up his current job anytime soon.

Not that anyone figured otherwise.

Wednesday, though, general manager Jon Robinson made it clear that the wheels are in motion to remove any doubt. In a local radio appearance from the Senior Bowl, Robinson said that negotiations on a contract extension with Vrabel have started and that he expects a deal to get done eventually.

“We’re working through some things on that,” Robinson said on The Buck Reising Show (WGFX-FM 104.5). “… We love Mike being there. No doubt that, you know, we’ll get all that figured.”

In four seasons under Vrabel, the Titans are 41-24 with two division titles and three playoff appearances. He already ranks fourth in franchise history for wins by a head coach and his winning percentage (.631) is the best among the 19 men who have had the job.

Tennessee also has gone 2-3 in the postseason with one appearance in the AFC Championship game under Vrabel.

Before his arrival, the Titans had one playoff appearance in nine years and one postseason victory in 14 years.

“He coaches the coaches and coaches the players,” Robinson said. “And we try and identify the right types of guys … dependable guys, guys that are going to hold their teammates accountable, and we try and get as many of those guys into the program as possible and coach those guys up.

“… Mike does a great job with stressing that, with emphasizing that, making sure his coaches are coaching them. And then, you know, we try to do a great job of getting those kinds of guys in, because historically that’s what has been successful for us.”

This season, Vrabel is a leading contender for Coach of the Year. He led the Titans to a 12-5 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC despite injury and other personnel issues that led to an NFL-record 91 different players having appeared in games. That award will be presented next week during the NFL Honors program.

Vrabel already has been named Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.