Former Titan Moves To Third Team in a Year

Kamalei Correa wanted -- and got -- out of Tennessee and Jacksonville during the 2020 NFL season.
Perhaps Kamalei Correa has found a place to stay for an extended period of time.

The former Tennessee Titans linebacker signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. The two-time AFC champions will be his third different team in less than a year and his fourth in an NFL career that is now in its sixth season.

Correa, who turned 27 last week, spent time with the Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars last season but eventually expressed his dissatisfaction with each and moved on – one way or another.

He asked for a trade him after he played sparingly in the first three games and then tested positive for COVID-19. The request was granted a day later when he was traded to Jacksonville for a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft. Tennessee dealt that pick to the Los Angeles Chargers several weeks later for cornerback Desmond King.

Correa played six games for Jacksonville but left that team for personal reasons in mid-December and ended the season on the exempt/left squad list. The Jaguars released him in February.

Correa was a second-round pick by Baltimore in 2016. He played his first two seasons with the Ravens before he was traded to the Titans for a sixth-round pick in 2018. His best season to date was 2019, when he registered 37 tackles, five sacks and two passes defensed.

He added 16 tackles and two sacks in three playoff games that season, including a career-high 10 tackles along with one sack in the AFC Championship loss at Kansas City.

For his career, he has played 63 games with 19 starts, including 32 games and nine starts with Tennessee.

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Kamalei Correa (44) celebrates as he runs off the field after defeating the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
