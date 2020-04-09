AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Correa's Return Includes a Notable Difference

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Kamalei Correa ultimately decided not to change teams.

Still, things will be different.

For the first time in his NFL career, the 25-year-old (he will turn 26 later this month) outside linebacker will not have Dean Pees as his coordinator.

The Tennessee Titans acquired Correa in a trade shortly before the start of the 2018 regular season, Pees’ first in charge of their defense. His familiarity with the system was part of the appeal that prompted Tennessee to make the move. Correa had played the previous two years in Baltimore, where Pees, who retired following the 2019 season, was defensive coordinator at the time.

Thursday, the Titans formally announced that they have agreed to contract terms with Correa (the pact is for one year) although general manager Jon Robinson revealed a little more than a week earlier that the sides had come together on a deal.

Without Pees, though, 2020 will be an adjustment for every member of the defense. Tennessee has not named new a defensive coordinator but did hire long-time defensive assistant Jim Haslett to be inside linebackers coach.

“Still, obviously, processing a lot of that information, and the role that I want to play,” coach Mike Vrabel said about the structure of the defensive staff. “I love our staff, I’m excited about our staff, our conversations in the morning to get the playbook exactly how we want it, find out what we did well and continue to do that. What we needed, what we don’t need, how much is too much in the book. That’s kind of what we’re doing now.”

In bringing back Correa, the Titans get a guy whose understanding of what was in the old playbook peaked late last season. He set career-highs with 37 tackles and five sacks in 2019, the vast majority of which (25 tackles, all five sacks) came in the second half of the season. He played in all 16 games with five starts and then started all three postseason contests.

“He played some really good football for us down the stretch,” Robinson said.

Now, he will get the chance to do it again. Under different circumstances.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Chris Johnson Under Investigation in Murder-For-Hire Plot

Alleged motive for the 2016 killings was retaliation for a 2015 shooting that wounded the former NFL All-Pro and left his friend dead

David Boclair

by

floridavol

Mock Check: SI's Hanson Goes Through Five Rounds

The passing game figures into the Tennessee Titans' Day 2 plans, according to the fantasy football and draft analyst

David Boclair

Crawford Finds Ways to Combat D-Line Demands

Tennessee Titans formally announced Wednesday the addition of the veteran defensive end who dabbles in MMA, other training techniques

David Boclair

NFL to Set Up Safeguards During Virtual Draft

The NFL has installed safeguards to ensure that technical issues don’t happen with the virtual 2020 NFL Draft.

David Boclair

SI Power Rankings: Titans in the Top 10

Roster continuity in the wake of AFC Championship appearance a plus

David Boclair

Mock Check: A Long-Term Solution at Right Tackle

SI.com's Conor Orr says USC's Austin Jackson will be the first-round pick

David Boclair

by

titanzealot

Weighing Whether Or Not to Exercise Fifth-Year Options on Davis, Jackson

The deadline for decisions on Corey Davis, Adoreé Jackson is not far off

David Boclair

No Titans Make NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team

It's the first time since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger the franchise did not have a single player recognized

David Boclair

Former Titans Scout Felt 'Almost Obligated' to Aid Draft Prospects

Blake Beddingfield talks to MMQB's Albert Breer about the two days of pro day-style workouts he recently conducted in Nashville

David Boclair

Sports Agent Buddy Baker Lost Both of His Parents—Six Minutes…

David Boclair