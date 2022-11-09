Burks Plans to Play Against Broncos

NASHVILLE – Treylon Burks says he’s expecting to be back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against Denver.

The question now: How ready will the Tennessee Titans' 2022 first-round draft pick be – mentally and physically – when he returns to action?

Burks was back on the practice field Wednesday for the first time since he sustained a turf-toe injury on October 2 at Indianapolis, a setback that landed the wide receiver on injured reserve and forced him to miss four games. Wednesday, the Titans designated Burks for return to practice, opening a 21-day window in which he can be activated to the team’s 53-man roster.

“That’s the plan,” Burks said when asked about playing against the Broncos. “We’re just going to see how this week goes. Work hard, let God take care of the rest.”

The offense certainly could use help in the passing game. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis has thrown for a combined 135 yards over the past two weeks. It’s unclear whether Willis will get his third straight start Sunday or whether Ryan Tannehill (ankle injury) will return. But even when Tannehill was playing, the Titans ranked near the bottom of the league in passing yards per game.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Burks, who posted 10 catches in his first four games, would restore an enticing element to the menu. Titans wide receivers were targeted five times against the Chiefs and did not record a reception.

“He’s got what you look for in this building and how we like to play, which is strength, size, speed,” Tannehill said. “He plays the ball well, has good hands. He definitely has all the tools you look for in a wide receiver and fits our scheme well.”

Added coach Mike Vrabel: “He gives you some size. I thought he was really coming along, his ability to adjust to the football, his play speed. I think he always tried to play physical.”

But it remains to be seen what kind of impact Burks might have after a lengthy absence.

On the physical front, Vrabel said he’ll be watching Burks this week to help determine his level of conditioning and his route-running ability – whether he can snap down at the top of routes, make different movements and cut sharply.

Injuries to toes and feet can obviously limit aerobic activity for injured players, but Burks said he’s been running for the last couple of weeks.

“Just going out and running when I was able to run (was the most important part of conditioning),” Burks said. “Making sure that I was breathing and everything was up to par, just being me.”

The Titans wanted Burks to stay involved mentally during the rehab process as well, so wide receivers coach Rob Moore sent him the script for every practice – “just to make sure I was on it,” Burks said.

“Rob gave him some projects and gave him stuff to do to be involved and to continue to study, and I think that that will play itself out on the field and make sure he’s up to speed,” Vrabel said. “But I know he’s been working hard.”

It’s been a bumpy ride so far for Burks, ever since the Titans chose him with the 18th overall pick of the draft – just moments after trading Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown to Philadephia.

Burks’ offseason progress was slowed by asthma problems and poor conditioning, to the point that he missed all of the Titans’ mini-camp.

But Burks did make strides in training camp and the preseason. He started the regular season well, catching three passes for 55 yards against the New York Giants and four passes for 47 yards against Buffalo. He wasn’t as productive in the next two games, making a combined three catches for 27 yards before suffering the turf-toe injury against Indianapolis.

The Titans are eager to see Burks display more of his skills as soon as Sunday.

“I know we as an offense are excited to have him if he’s able to go this week – a guy who was coming along nicely for us early in the season, kind of hitting his stride, finally kind of settling in,” Tannehill said. “It’s been good seeing him get better over the course of the last few weeks, just talking to him in the training room and seeing where he’s at and how his rehab and progression have gone, and so definitely excited to start that process of getting him on.”

What’s the former Arkansas star most looking forward to when he returns?

“Just bring back the perspective of being a wideout – going up and making plays, being physical and just having fun, honestly,” Burks said.