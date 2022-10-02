Skip to main content
Burks Carted Off With Injury at Indianapolis

The rookie wide receiver out of Arkansas was hurt when he was tackled after a short reception early in the fourth quarter.

The wait for Treylon Burks to break out will continue.

That’s because the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 first-round draft pick broke down Sunday.

Burks was carted from the field at Lucas Oil Stadium early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts with an injury to his left ankle or foot. He did not return to the contest.

Burks was injured when he was tackled at the end of an 8-yard reception in the first minute of the final period. He stayed in the lineup for one more play but then was unable to get to the sideline without assistance. Trainers took him to the locker room almost immediately.

He finished the day with two receptions for 14 yards. He also had one rushing attempt for four yards.

The wide receiver out of Arkansas, this year’s 18th overall selection, has at least one reception in each of his four games this season. However, Burks does not have more than four receptions or 55 receiving yards in a single game. He has yet to score a touchdown in the NFL.

In all, he has 10 catches for 129 yards, second on the team to Robert Woods in both.

Burks was on the injury report ahead of last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury but was a full participant in two of the three full practices. He caught one pass for 13 yards in that contest.

“(Burks) has done some really nice things,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said following the game against the Raiders. “He's made some plays for us, and we have to continue to press into him to make more plays. He's got talent. He has shown what he can do, so now we expect him to go out there and play to that level each and every play.”

Based on how he left the field Sunday, there is uncertainty about when he will play again.

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

