September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thursday Injury Report: First-Round Pick Gets a Break

Cornerback Caleb Farley was one of two players -- both on defense -- who did not take part in the day's workout.
Author:
Publish date:

NASHVILLE – Wednesday, it was Bud Dupree.

Thursday, it was Caleb Farley who sat out a practice this week after having missed significant time during the offseason for health issues. In this case, it is a shoulder issue and not the back, which was a concern coming out of the draft after the Titans selected him No. 22 overall.

Farley was one of two Tennessee Titans to sit out the day’s workout as preparations for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks continued.

The other was inside linebacker David Long, who did not play in Sunday’s season-opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Long was a limited participant Wednesday as he continues to battle a hamstring issue.

Two other inside linebackers, starters Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown, were added to the report but were full participants.

Dupree, who spent the offseason recovering from reconstructive knee surgery, was a limited participant on Thursday.

Farley was also included on Wednesday’s injury report but was a full participant. The cornerback out of Virginia Tech made his NFL debut in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals but played just eight snaps on defense in addition to 10 on special teams.

“He is just trying to work and be one of those guys that develops a role for us on this football team,” coach Mike Vrabel said last week. “When that happens and when we feel like he has done that, that will show. … We have added and increased his reps throughout training camp and throughout the preseason games.”

For one day, at least, they decided it was best to dial back those efforts.

The complete Titans injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: CB Caleb Farley (shoulder) and ILB David Long (hamstring). Limited participation: OLB Bud Dupree (knee) and TE Anthony Firkser (knee). Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee), ILB Jayon Brown (hamstring), ILB Rashaan Evans (hamstring), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), OLB Harold Landry (groin), WR Josh Reynolds (foot) and OLB Derick Roberson (groin).

Tennessee Titans corner back Caleb Farley (3) before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
News

Thursday Injury Report: First-Round Pick Gets a Break

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium.
News

Lewan On Week 1 Performance: 'That S--- Sucked'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is covered by Tennessee Titans cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins (20) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

More Needed From Newcomers in Week 2

Tennessee Titans safety Bradley McDougald (30) after the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
News

McDougald Quickly Positioned Himself to Play

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) takes the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
News

Wednesday Injury Report: Dupree Sits Out

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (7) breaks up the pass thrown to Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

How Did Julio's Performance Compare to Other Week 1 Debuts?

Tennessee Titans defensive back Amani Hooker (37) deflects a pass during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Starting Safety Placed on Injured Reserve

Detroit Lions kicker Randy Bullock (4) during warm-ups before the preseason game Friday, Aug, 13, 2021 against Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit.
GM Report

Titans Choose Their Next Kicker

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) is unable to hold onto a pass during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium.
News

Kid Gloves Come Off When It Comes to Julio