Thursday Injury Report: First-Round Pick Gets a Break

Cornerback Caleb Farley was one of two players -- both on defense -- who did not take part in the day's workout.

NASHVILLE – Wednesday, it was Bud Dupree.

Thursday, it was Caleb Farley who sat out a practice this week after having missed significant time during the offseason for health issues. In this case, it is a shoulder issue and not the back, which was a concern coming out of the draft after the Titans selected him No. 22 overall.

Farley was one of two Tennessee Titans to sit out the day’s workout as preparations for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks continued.

The other was inside linebacker David Long, who did not play in Sunday’s season-opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Long was a limited participant Wednesday as he continues to battle a hamstring issue.

Two other inside linebackers, starters Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown, were added to the report but were full participants.

Dupree, who spent the offseason recovering from reconstructive knee surgery, was a limited participant on Thursday.

Farley was also included on Wednesday’s injury report but was a full participant. The cornerback out of Virginia Tech made his NFL debut in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals but played just eight snaps on defense in addition to 10 on special teams.

“He is just trying to work and be one of those guys that develops a role for us on this football team,” coach Mike Vrabel said last week. “When that happens and when we feel like he has done that, that will show. … We have added and increased his reps throughout training camp and throughout the preseason games.”

For one day, at least, they decided it was best to dial back those efforts.

The complete Titans injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: CB Caleb Farley (shoulder) and ILB David Long (hamstring). Limited participation: OLB Bud Dupree (knee) and TE Anthony Firkser (knee). Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee), ILB Jayon Brown (hamstring), ILB Rashaan Evans (hamstring), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), OLB Harold Landry (groin), WR Josh Reynolds (foot) and OLB Derick Roberson (groin).