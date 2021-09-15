Wednesday Injury Report: Dupree Sits Out

Nine months removed from reconstructive knee surgery, the outside linebacker saw plenty of action in the season-opener, showed up on the injury report days later.

NASHVILLE – Bud Dupree saw a lot of action in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Roughly nine months removed from reconstructive knee surgery, the outside linebacker played 48 out of a possible 70 snaps. Only seven members of the Tennessee Titans defense saw more action.

Dupree was credited with one tackle.

“He plays really hard through the entire game, as hard as he can go,” outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow said. “… He wore down throughout the game. I’ve got to do a better job of managing him. It was hot. First game back for a while, and he just kind of wore down. … Hopefully, going forward we can keep him a little more fresh.”

To that end, Dupree was the only Tennessee player listed on Wednesday’s NFL injury report who did not participate in the day’s practice. Dupree was not included on the injury report ahead of the opener but showed up this week with a knee issue.

Four others were listed as limited participants, two of them with knee injuries of their own.

“I felt good in the first half, but it is still new,” Dupree said following the contest. “It is all a part of the game. You are going to feel it, you are going to have bumps and bruises, but you have to fight through it and be able to get to the middle and the end of the season when every game is crunch time.”

The complete Titans injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Bud Dupree (knee). Limited participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), OLB Harold Landry (groin) and ILB David Long (hamstring). Full participation: CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), WR Josh Reynolds (foot) and OLB Derick Roberson (groin).