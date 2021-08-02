First-Round Pick Passes Physical, Cleared for Practice

Caleb Farley, Ty Sambrailo and Jeremy McNichols were all returned to the active roster prior to the Tennessee Titans' training camp practice Monday.

NASHVILLE – Caleb Farley has passed his physical and has been removed from the Tennessee Titans’ non-football injury (NFI) list.

That means that the first-round pick in this year’s draft (22nd overall) is available to take part in Monday’s practice session.

Farley is one of three players who have been cleared for full activity. Tackle Ty Sambrailo and running back Jeremy McNichols have been removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. All three players were unavailable when training camp opened last week.

Linebacker Bud Dupree remains on the PUP list and offensive lineman Aaron Brewer is the on the NFI list. They are the only two players on the 90-man roster who have yet to pass their physicals.

Farley was unavailable due to a pair of back surgeries a little more than a year apart. The second was in March, weeks before the draft and was a follow-up to one he had in February 2020.

He played the 2019 season, his last in college football, with a herniated disc that was the result of a weightlifting incident.

“I had both injuries from the original incident, probably should have got it fixed at the same time, but it didn't play out like that,” Farley said on draft day. “I'm so glad that it's behind me.”

The cornerback out of Virginia Tech is expected to be a significant part of an overhauled secondary that will have three new starters as well as some new role players. In addition to Farley, the Titans also selected cornerback Elijah Molden in the third round of the draft and signed cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins and safety Matthias Farley as free agents.

Sambrailo and McNichols were important role players in 2020 and will battle for spots on the 53-man roster through the remainder of camp.

Titans players had a day off Sunday and are scheduled for a morning practice Monday.