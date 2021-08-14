Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Vrabel Puts Rookie Receiver on Notice

Fourth-round draft pick Dez Fitzpatrick has to do 'a lot' more than he has thus far in training camp.
Author:
Publish date:

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans made it perfectly clear from the outset that they wanted Dez Fitzpatrick to be a part of their football team. After all, they traded up 17 spots to select him on the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft (fourth round, 109th overall).

Saturday, coach Mike Vrabel was equally blunt about the fact that the rookie wide receiver has not performed the way they want him to during training camp.

When asked what more he wanted to see from Fitzpatrick, the fourth-year head coach said simply, “A lot.”

Of the seven wide receivers who played in Friday’s 23-3 preseason victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Fitzpatrick was the last to see the field and one of two who did not have a pass thrown his way.

Roster spots at that position currently are among the most hotly contested, and the game with the Falcons presented a serious opportunity for players to make their cases.

Pro Bowlers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones did not play. Neither did Marcus Johnson, one of the standout performers thus far during camp. And veteran free agent Josh Reynolds got just seven snaps with the offense (he was the only other wide receiver who was not targeted).

As a result, Fitzpatrick got 24 snaps, which was consistent with Fred Brown (30 snaps) and Mason Kinsey (26) and trailed Racey McMath, another wide receiver the Titans selected in this year’s draft, two rounds and 96 picks after they chose Fitzpatrick, whose 38 snaps were the most among the Titans’ skill position players on offense. Kinsey finished game-highs of four receptions and 51 yards (Atlanta had 52 passing yards as a team). Brown tied Kinsey with four targets and caught two passes for 10 yards. McMath did not have a catch on two passes thrown to hm.

Chester Rogers managed one reception for 17 yards in just seven snaps on offense. Cameron Batson’s 12 snaps included a 15-yard touchdown reception in the second half.

With two preseason games remaining, the next is Aug. 21 at Tampa Bay, it is no secret what Fitzpatrick has to do in order to see playing time earlier and to improve his chances to show up on the stat sheet.

“He needs to show us a lot more in practice,” Vrabel said.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (10) pull sin a catch during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Vrabel Puts Rookie Receiver on Notice

Tennessee Titans tight end Miller Forristall (42) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga.
Game Day

Titans 23, Falcons 3: Moments That Mattered

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Cameron Batson (13) celebrates his touchdown with teammates including guard Jordan Roos (57) and running back Mekhi Sargent (38) during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Game Day

Titans at Falcons: Live Updates and Analysis

Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis (33) runs the ball during warmups before a game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
News

Former Titans Running Back Retires

Tennessee Titans kicker Tucker McCann (7) kicks a field goal during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.
News

Preseason Puts Kicker Competition Center Stage

Tennessee Titans running back Johnson (28) pulls away from Jacksonville Jaguars defense for a 52 yard touchdown run in the third quarter their game at LP Field Nov. 1, 2009.
News

Chris Johnson Says Claustrophobia Made Him a Titan

Michigan Wolverines wrester Adam Coon (green) reacts after being defeated by Ohio State Buckeyes wrestler Kyle Snyder (red) during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena.
GM Report

Titans Release Wrestler-Turned-NFL-Hopeful

Seattle Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson (33) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
GM Report

Report: Titans to Add Experience at Safety

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley (3) carries veteran players' shoulder pads after a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Farley 'Not Ready,' Won't Play at Atlanta