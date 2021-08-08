WRs Talk About Battle for Roster Spots

Nine players, most with some NFL experience, have to fight it out for a few spots behind the Titans' top three.

NASHVILLE – As much as any element of the preseason, the battle for backup wide receiver spots with the Tennessee Titans should be worth watching. And there should be plenty to see.

A.J. Brown probably does not need much – if any – action in the upcoming three contests, the first of which is Friday at Atlanta. Julio jones almost certainly won’t see the field even if he wants to, given that he already has been injured during training camp.

That means there will be plenty of opportunities for the nine players currently jockeying for position and ultimately fighting for roster spots behind those two and Josh Reynolds, a free agent addition in the offseason. That group includes players with NFL experience (Chester Rogers, Marcus Johnson, Cameron Batson, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Fred Brown), players who have been professionals for at least a year but never have appeared in a regular season game (Kalija Lipscomb and Mason Kinsey) and two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft (Dez Fitzpatrick and Racey McMath).

“It’s a stacked receiver room, there is no doubt about it,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said early in training camp. “It is going to be a big competition throughout this training camp is to see who comes out of there. Think that is a nod to [general manager] Jon Robinson and [coach Mike] Vrabel for being able to put that room together and that competition together in that room. Obviously a big, strong, tough, physical group.

“Excited to have that competition in that room and those guys will be able to help us throughout the year.”

Not all of them. Many will be released when the roster is reduced to the regular-season limit of 53 players. Some will stick around as members of the practice squad, but others will have look for opportunities elsewhere.

Ultimately, the players’ respective performances in the preseason will speak volumes about how things shake out. For now, here is what some of those players have to say about the competition:

• Chester Rogers (6-0, 184, fifth year): “Every day is a grind. It’s a big room. A lot of talent. You know, competition brings the best out of all of us. I think everybody’s trying to do their best to find a role on this team. And that’s my job.”

• Racey McMath (6-3, 217, rookie): “The coaches have been on me. I’m still competing with the guys in front of me. So, I still got to earn that. … I’m still learning. The more plays I make is going to give me more confidence.”

• Marcus Johnson (6-1, 207, fourth year): “This is probably the most talented room I’ve been in. My second year in Philly we had brought in Alshon [Jeffery], Torrey [Smith], two draft picks, and I still think this is probably a deeper receiver room overall. I’m just happy to be able to compete with these boys.”

• Mason Kinsey (5-10, 198, first year): “I just try and come out every rep and compete. I come in every day with an attacking mindset that it doesn’t matter when I’m in, how I’m in or what I’m doing, I’m just going to try and win and compete and do it full speed.”

• Cameron Batson (5-8, 175, third year): “We’re all just trying to go out there and help each other out. Obviously, we have some young guys. So, we’re just trying to get everybody up on pace. For me, personally, it’s just learning multiple positions so I can be versatile in this offense.:

• Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (6-2, 211, second year): “Everybody’s got a shot to make this team. We’ve got a bunch of great receivers. You know, iron sharpens iron. So, I can’t wait to see what happens and what shakes out. But I just know that this team as a whole is going to be better for it.”