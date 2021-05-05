Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

One Titans Pick Pegged a Pre-Draft 'Potential Bust'

Analysis finds that fourth-round pick Dez Fitzpatrick did not measure up to others in the things that matter most at wide receiver.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tennessee Titans saw enough of Dez Fitzpatrick that they traded up 17 spots in the draft to make sure they selected him.

Others viewed the wide receiver out of Louisville a bit differently.

According to a pre-draft breakdown by The 33rd Team, a website that features analysis from former NFL staffers and scouts, Fitzpatrick was one of the draft’s top five “potential busts” based on its Athletic Success Indicator (ASI), which uses combine and pro day test results to forecast a player’s chances for success in the NFL.

The site reported that ASI, which also determines which measurables are most important for each position, was found to be “over 56 percent accurate for every position and could correctly predict if a player would be successful in the NFL at up to 79 percent accuracy for some positions.”

In the case of wide receivers, the 40-yard dash, the 10-yard split, hand size, the shuttle run and body mass index (BMI) are the most significant traits that determines success. Fitzpatrick’s BMI (he is 6-foot-2, 210) ranked in the second percentile at his position while his 40-yard dash time put him in the 47th percentile. He was not better than the 75th percentile in any of the five critical areas for his position.

The bottom line is that Fitzpatrick had the lowest score among all 2021 prospects at wide receiver. His numbers were comparable to those of Laquon Treadwell, a first-round pick by Minnesota in 2016. Treadwell has just 71 receptions and four touchdown catches in five seasons, and 35 of those receptions came in one season (2018).

Here is what The 33rd Team said about Fitzpatrick:

While his ASI may be similar to Treadwell’s, Fitzpatrick does not have the same buzz going into the draft and will likely be a day 3 pick. Due to his tiny stature and lack of elite speed to compensate, teams may want to shy away.

“We watched a lot on him, and we like his size. We like his speed. We like his length,” general manager Jon Robinson said. “He's got good route running skills. He's got some things he's got to clean up. I love his toughness. I love his tenacity as a blocker. He's good in traffic catching the football.”

Their move from the No. 126 overall selection to No. 109 overall in a deal with Carolina allowed the Titans to make Fitzpatrick the first wide receiver chosen on Day Three and the 16th overall. He was consistently productive throughout four years at Louisville, where he caught between 31 and 45 passes and at least three touchdowns each season.

“They told me that they had to trade up for me when they saw that I was still on the board and they feel like I fit into what they're trying to do in Nashville,” Fitzpatrick said. “… They said that they're really impressed that I can play inside, outside at my size.”

Now, he just has to play bigger than his measurables.

National wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick of Louisville (13) gets set at the line during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
News

One Titans Pick Pegged a Pre-Draft 'Potential Bust'

Boston College Eagles wide receiver Kobay White (9) catches a pass while Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Caleb Farley (3) defends during the first half at Alumni Stadium.
News

Virginia Tech Coach: It's Always Full Speed Ahead with Farley

Denver Broncos wide receiver Fred Brown (19) reacts in the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
GM Report

Latest Free Agent Addition Was Kicked Out of College

Tennessee Titans 2021 draft picks Elijah Molden (left) and Brady Breeze (right).
News

Close Friends, Titans' Draft Picks Finally on Same Team

LSU Tigers wide receiver Racey McMath (17) catches a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
News

What's In A Name? All You Need to Know About Racey McGrath

National defensive lineman Rashad Weaver of Pittsburgh (17) during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama,
News

Fourth-Round Pick Rashad Weaver Charged With Assault

Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) exits the field in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
GM Report

Report: Titans Decline Rashaan Evans' Fifth-Year Option

Oregon Ducks safety Brady Breeze (25) recovers a fumble in the first half of the game against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
News

Opt-Outs Remained Viable Options

Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Caleb Farley (3) celebrates after an interception return for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
News

Draft Grades: Titans Get High Marks