Correa is Latest to Test Positive for COVID

NASHVILLE – Kamalei Correa has not played as much as expected through the first three weeks of this NFL season.

He won’t play at all this week.

The fifth-year linebacker was placed on the Tennessee Titans’ COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. His Tuesday morning test for the virus was positive and followed the positive tests of three others a day earlier. All four players are part of different position groups.

The situation has led the team to suspend all in-person football activities until further notice. Additionally, the NFL has postponed Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers until at least Monday with the hope that it will allow the Titans some practice time prior to the contest.

“We've evaluated what we've done in the protocols and how we've handled the meetings, continue to have social distancing in those meetings, and I'm not going to begin to try to understand or track down how a virus would spread,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We'll have to continue to exercise extreme caution when we go back in. … This is something that we're not interested in trying to blame anybody. We want to make sure that we're doing everything we can to make the player safe and that this doesn't happen again.”

Correa has been credited with two tackles and two quarterback pressures through the first three games. He was a backup in each of those contests and played just 20 percent of the defensive snaps.

He emerged as an important part of the defense late last season and was an unrestricted free agent at the start of the offseason. He eventually signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal to return to Tennessee, but his role was reduced by the subsequent addition of Jadeveon Clowney.

“The virus can show up three days later,” safety Kevin Byard said Wednesday. “So, I just hope that guys … understand that – obviously – this thing isn’t over. We just have to make sure that guys are being smart around their families, taking the right precautions.

“We’re all still getting tested every day, and hopefully we don’t have any more positive tests.”