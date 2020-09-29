Three Players Moved to COVID-19 Reserve List

Through all of training camp and the first three weeks of the regular season, the Tennessee Titans only needed their COVID-19 reserve list for two players.

Tuesday, they added three to it.

As part of the team’s response to the NFL’s first COVID outbreak, nose tackle DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday. They will be prohibited from entering the team facility or being present at meetings or practices until they clear the league-mandated protocols related to the virus.

Those three along with five staff members tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. Those tests were verified Tuesday morning, which prompted the team to halt all in-person activities indefinitely. Outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen tested positive on Saturday and was not with the team for Sunday’s 31-30 victory at Minnesota.

Defensive lineman Jack Crawford and rookie right tackle Isaiah Wilson, Tennessee’s first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, are the only others who have spent time on the COVID-19 reserve list. Wilson has been on that list since Sept. 6, when he was moved there for the second time. Crawford was on the list for a brief period early in the preseason.

Jones (pictured) has been a starter on the defensive line since 2015 and has missed just four games in the past five years. He was voted a team captain for the first time this season, and through three games he has been credited with eight tackles and one quarterback pressure.

Brinkley has been the Titans’ snapper on all punts and kicks since the start of the 2012 season. He has appeared in 130 consecutive games and has been with Tennessee longer than anyone except punter Brett Kern.

Hudson spent all of the offseason and preseason with the Titans before he was released at the start of the regular season. An undrafted rookie out of Arizona State, he was primarily a blocker who caught 25 passes in four seasons.

Also Tuesday, the Titans signed running back D’Onta Foreman and defensive back Maurice Smith to the practice squad.

Foreman was a third-round pick by Houston in 2017 and has rushed for 326 yards in 11 career appearances. Smith has played 13 games in his NFL career, which began when he broke in with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted rookie in 2017.