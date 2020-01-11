VikingMaven
Vikings vs. 49ers Live Score Updates, Discussion

Will Ragatz

The Vikings and 49ers are all set to kick off the weekend of NFL divisional playoff games. With a spot in the NFC championship game on the line, Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo (and the rest of the two teams) will face off at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

This should be a fascinating game across the board. There are countless storylines, narratives, individual player matchups, and coaching matchups that should make for an entertaining, competitive game.

For the Vikings, the big news of the morning is that wide receiver Adam Thielen is active. Thielen suffered a nasty cut on his ankle on Wednesday, but it would take more than that to keep him out of this one.

Here's everything you need to get ready for the game:

For the record, my prediction is Vikings 27, 49ers 24. I don't exactly like that I'm feeling somewhat confident in the Vikings for this game, but I am. I think they match up very well with the 49ers, and have a few game-changing players in Dalvin Cook, Eric Kendricks, Danielle Hunter, and Anthony Harris. Thielen being active helps a lot. I would be shocked if this one doesn't come down to the wire. Dan Bailey wins it with a last-second field goal and the Vikings advance to the final four.

Join us in the comment section below as the game unfolds. Make sure to refresh the page for live updates. To comment, you'll need to create an account, which you can do for free by going to the VikingMaven homepage and clicking follow on the top-right of the screen.

First Quarter

0:30 49ers' second offensive possession doesn't go as well as their first. Danielle Hunter picked up a big sack of Garoppolo, and Stephen Weatherly was credited with a sack on third and very long. Eric Kendricks nearly had a pick. Vikings get the ball back.

49ers 7, Vikings 7

5:30 Heck of a response by the Vikings. Cousins finds Stefon Diggs for 41 yards and a touchdown to complete a seven-play, 79-yard drive. That was the second of two big third-down conversions by Cousins on the drive.

49ers 7, Vikings 0

9:33 The 49ers get on the board first, and it was easy. After a Vikings three and out, SF marched down the field on just eight plays and capped it off with a touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Kendrick Bourne. Garoppolo was 5 of 6 for 57 yards. Great playcalling from Kyle Shanahan. Concerning start for Mike Zimmer and the Vikings.

purplepeople19
purplepeople19

Danielle is so damn good

Christopher Walsh
Christopher Walsh

Like the way the Vikings have responded after giving up the first TD. Great to see.

B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

I've known Kirk going all the way back to high school. Played with him in college. Great guy. SKOL

Todd Karpovich
Todd Karpovich

Vikings took the air out of that stadium.

Skol Squad
Skol Squad

Diggs 😤

OwenCoz
OwenCoz

DIGGS

ScottKennedy
ScottKennedy

Nice answer by the Vikings. Big time drive to answer on the road

Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Gonna have to weather the storm! Shannahan is the best in the league at scripting opening drives IMO. Just keep it tight you’ll be alright

purplepeople19
purplepeople19

HELLO STEF

OwenCoz
OwenCoz

Yikes

VikesgoCrazy
VikesgoCrazy

Not what we’re looking for... that ain’t it

VikesgoCrazy
VikesgoCrazy

Oof

purplepeople19
purplepeople19

less than ideal start!

OwenCoz
OwenCoz

Don’t love the three and out

purplepeople19
purplepeople19

let's goooooo

Skol Squad
Skol Squad

Let’s see what you got Kirk!!

VikesgoCrazy
VikesgoCrazy

Skol vikes babyyyyy

