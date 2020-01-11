Vikings-49ers Predictions: This Might Go Down to the Wire

Here we are again.

Last week, in the first round of the playoffs, the Vikings hit the road as a big-time underdog. No one was picking them to win. It didn't matter. They found a way to extend their season.

This week, in the first round of the playoffs, the Vikings hit the road as a big-time underdog. They're in the Bay Area to take on the 49ers, a deep, talented, well-coached team just like the Saints were.

This time around, though, there are those who are starting to believe in the Vikings. Most don't think they can pull off a stunner in back to back weeks. But there are a few who think the Cinderella run continues.

Let's get into the national media's predictions for this game.

Courtney Cronin, ESPN Vikings Reporter: Vikings 28, 49ers 25

"Bold prediction: This game will be decided on the final possession. Minnesota and San Francisco might be the most evenly matched teams in the postseason, both with dominant running games and defensive line play. And while the Vikings are coming off a 26-20 overtime victory in the wild-card round, every 49ers game since Week 13 has been decided by a play in the final 10 seconds, including three on the final play. That trend continues Saturday with a nail-biting finish."

Nick Wagoner, ESPN 49ers Reporter: 49ers 27, Vikings 23

"What to watch for: These teams tied for fifth in sacks (48) this season while finishing in the bottom 10 in blitz percentage. In other words, they both can create pressure while relying solely on their defensive fronts. And quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo (64.9 passer rating) and Kirk Cousins (61.0 passer rating) both had their struggles when under duress in 2019."

Bleacher Report: 49ers 24, Vikings 23

"This is an interesting matchup because the two teams are facing mirror images of one another. Both rely on a heavy zone ground attack that sets up the play-action passing game. Defensively, multiple different linemen can take over the game at any given time. The familiarity with these approaches gives the Vikings the best chance of pulling out a victory among this weekend's underdogs."

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Vikings 30, 49ers 27

"The Vikings are not your average No. 6 seed. On pure talent, they are the second-best NFC team left (behind the 49ers) and have the fourth-best roster in the playoffs, after you also factor in the top two seeds in the AFC. They boast a singular amount of continuity on defense, with eight of their defensive starters having played at least five seasons together under Mike Zimmer. They can throw a lot of different looks at an offense with their top three safeties. That experience and talent allows them to adjust their plans weekly in the playoffs, like they did when they dominated the base Saints offense for three quarters. They are strongest in situational football, ranking second in red-zone defense and posting a +12 in turnover margin."

Tadd Haislop, Sporting News: 49ers 27, Vikings 20

"In New Orleans, Minnesota's stingy defense was able to focus on Michael Thomas containment and take advantage of the Saints' critical mistakes. In San Francisco, though, Mike Zimmer's crew will have their hands full against a more diverse, complete attack. With a trio of talented running backs, the NFL's best tight end in George Kittle, a deep receiving corps led by breakout star Deebo Samuel and a smooth, savvy distributor in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers are slightly more loaded than an impressive (and notably healthy) Vikings team."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Vikings 20, 49ers 16

"The Vikings have a major disadvantage here, having played Sunday on the road and now back out on the road against a team with rest. The 49ers earned that right of the top seed, but it's a big edge for them. Even so, I think the Vikings will hang around here. The Minnesota defense came up big against the Saints and should have success slowing the 49ers. But the San Francisco defense is special. Dare I say it: I still think Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook get the best of it on this day. Upset special."

Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports: 49ers 27, Vikings 23

"As soon as the Vikings upset the Saints on Sunday, I decided I was going to take them to advance to the NFC title game. But then I reconsidered Kyle Shanahan's offensive strategy and weapons (translation: I got scared) and decided otherwise. That, of course, doesn't even account for San Francisco's vaunted defense, which has the talent to get after Kirk Cousins. In reality, Minnesota should still be competitive here. Dalvin Cook looked fresh as ever in New Orleans, and the Niners are more vulnerable to surrendering points than people realize. Jimmy Garoppolo is also bound for some playoff hiccups. Still, the 49ers are better coached and well-rounded."

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: 49ers 28, Vikings 10

"The Vikings put on an impressive performance in New Orleans, winning a game that few thought they could. The 49ers, however, have been the best team in the NFC all season, and there’s little reason to believe that will change in the playoffs. Look for George Kittle to have a big game for San Francisco and the 49ers’ defense to shut down Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ passing game."

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Vikings 27, 49ers 24 (OT)

"Thirty-two years ago, Anthony Carter and the Vikings shocked the 49ers in San Francisco, six days after shocking the Saints in New Orleans. One year earlier, the Vikings stole a regular-season game in San Francisco with a 27-24 overtime win. Earlier this year, the 49ers lost their first game of the year, 27-24 in overtime. So what the hell? Lightning strikes all over again for the Vikings, who are good enough to keep it close and if they can keep it close anything can happen."