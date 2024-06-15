Justin Jefferson rumored to be 99 overall in Madden 25
EA Sports' Madden NFL 25 does not release until Aug. 24, but early rumors point to Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson being rated 99 overall.
These are not official ratings, but rather a rumored leak, according to maddenratings.com. Jefferson is expected to join Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce as 99 overall players when the game releases later this summer. Many people hypothesized that Jefferson could be on the cover, but McCaffrey was announced as the game's cover athlete earlier this month.
The Vikings' star receiver joined the '99 club' last summer before the release of Madden 24, so he is looking to remain in the exclusive club heading into this season.
According to the site, left tackle Christian Darrisaw and tight end T.J. Hockenson are tied for the second-highest-ranked Vikings players at 90 overall. Running back Aaron Jones at 89 overall and safety Harrison Smith at 87 overall round out the top five, per the rumor.