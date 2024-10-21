Lions troll Vikings by playing Lil Yachty's 'Minnesota' in locker room after win
When you win, you get to celebrate however you please. The Lions, after beating the Vikings in a 31-29 thriller on Sunday, chose to troll their division rivals a little by playing Lil Yachty's 2016 hit "Minnesota" in the visitor's locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium.
"Cause it get cold like Minnesota, cold like Minnesota," goes the song's chorus. "You need to stay up out them streets if you can't take the heat."
Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold — who, for what it's worth, lost edge contain on Aaron Jones' touchdown run that opened the scoring — posted a video to his Instagram story documenting the celebration.
Oh, and this doesn't appear to be the first time they've done this. The last time the Lions came to Minneapolis, they beat the Vikings on Christmas Eve to secure their first NFC North title in 30 years. They played the song after that win, too.
The Lions have now won four straight games against the Vikings, scoring at least 30 points in all four wins. They still trail 80-44-2 in the all-time series between the two teams, but this current iteration of the team appears to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender after falling just short in the NFC title game last season.
The Vikings and Lions are now tied at 5-1, with Detroit sitting atop the division due to the head-to-head tiebreaker. They'll meet again at Ford Field in Week 18, in a game that could have major stakes. The Vikings will have all the motivation they need heading into that one.