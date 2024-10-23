Vikings-Rams Week 8 score predictions from the Vikings On SI staff
This feels like a rather important game for the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night against the Rams. In an NFC North that's this competitive, shaking off Sunday's loss and getting to 6-1 would feel a heck of a lot better than losing for the second time in five days. With a win in their first primetime game of the season, the Vikings can show that their loss to the Lions was just a blip in their outstanding start to the season. If they lose, questions will be raised about their legitimacy as contenders.
On paper, the Vikings are the better team in this matchup, which is why they're 3-point road favorites in Los Angeles. But the 2-4 Rams have played five one-score games in six outings and now get Cooper Kupp back from injury, so they can't be counted out.
Who wins this one on Thursday Night Football? Our staff writers have made their picks.
Will Ragatz: Vikings 30, Rams 16
The Vikings are pretty clearly the more talented of these two teams, and they'll be fired up to bounce back from Sunday's frustrating defeat. I'm expecting big games from Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones against a Rams defense that's been bad this season. On the other side of the ball, LA's offensive line is rather weak, so look for Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel to be in the backfield all night. Those who haven't watched the Vikings play much this year are about to learn why this team started 5-0 before their bye.
Joe Nelson: Vikings 34, Rams 20
The Rams already weren't great and now it's apparent that they'll be a seller ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline. I'm not expecting much fire from them on Thursday night and I think it's a spot for Aaron Jones to go big. Jones will be the best running back the Rams have faced this season, which is bad news for L.A. because they're allowing more than 150 yards on the ground per game and they were just carved up pretty good by Alexander Mattison and the Raiders.
Nolan O'Hara: Vikings 27, Rams 20
The Rams are getting back star receiver Cooper Kupp, which is a much-needed boost for Matthew Stafford, who Twitter became convinced this week was on his way to the Vikings. Stafford has only thrown two touchdown passes since Kupp's been out. While the Rams’ passing attack benefits greatly by having Kupp back in the lineup, the Vikings' defense, despite its struggles against Detroit last week, has been relentless on opposing quarterbacks. Kupp’s return will not be enough of a boost for the Rams against a Vikings team that will be hungry coming off its first taste of defeat this season. Aside from last week’s win over the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, the Rams have given up at least 24 points in every game this season. That trend continues as the Vikings get back on track with a victory.
Jonathan Harrison: Vikings 35, Rams 10
The Vikings will bounce back and get a big win in Los Angeles ahead of a mini-bye. Minnesota's defense will go back to haunting opposing quarterbacks and harass Matthew Stafford due to the Rams' shaky offensive line. Kevin O'Connell will show up his teacher with a massive offensive performance from Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson as the Vikings look to restate that they are one of the best teams in the league.
Tony Liebert: Vikings 31, Rams 20
The Rams have struggled to find an identity with star wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua dealing with injuries, but they should get Kupp back for this one. It's a short week for the Vikings traveling on the road to Los Angeles, but I think the combination of trade rumors and ongoing injuries will be too much for the Rams to overcome. I think Minnesota gets back on track with a big day against an LA run defense that ranks third-worst in the entire league and picks up a win on the road.
Here are last week's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
Will: 5-1
Joe: 5-1
Nolan: 3-3
Jonathan: 3-3
Tony: 1-5