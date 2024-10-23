Matthew Stafford preparing for a 'unique' Vikings defense
Matthew Stafford has played against the Vikings 22 times in his career, going 9-13 in those games. The last time he squared off against Minnesota, the defense was a bottom-5 unit in Mike Zimmer's final season in charge. A little over two seasons later, the Vikings defense is one of the most formidable and talked about units in the entire league.
"I think they're a really physical unit. Physical and fast. Try to force their hand on the offense and try to play with confidence when they do that," Stafford said when asked about the Vikings defense Tuesday. "They've got a bunch of smart, savvy players in the back end and some guys up front that rush the passer and stop the run at a high level. So, that combination is what makes them good."
Stafford and the under-performing Rams offense are preparing to take on a Vikings defense licking their wounds after their first loss of the season Sunday. The Rams QB has thrown for 1,392 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions all while being sacked 17 times in six games, tied for sixth most among all QBs this season.
It's been a tough start to the 2024 season for Los Angeles amid a 2-4 start. A win in prime-time on Thursday could revitalize their season, but a loss could send the organization spiraling, with trade rumors for star receiver Cooper Kupp already surfacing.
"They do a good job of trying to apply pressure to an offense," continued Stafford.
The Vikings rank third in the league in sacks (24) while Los Angeles currently holds the second-worst pass blocking grade, according to PFF. On paper, it sets up for a difficult night for Stafford against a team he knows well.
"Yeah, it's unique," Stafford said when asked about Brian Flores's defensive scheme. "You know, he obviously has some background in a few different places and kind of picks and chooses what he wants to take from those places. I think he's obviously a really sharp guy. He gets those guys to play really hard for him. They're in their right spots. They're really well coached. And he's an aggressive guy by nature and it shows through the tape and their defense feeds off that."