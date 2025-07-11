2025 All-NFC North Preseason Team: Byron Murphy Jr. narrowly misses top spot
The votes are in at cornerback for the 2025 All-NFC North Preseason Team, and it's a strong outlook for the Chicago Bears and a reason for the Green Bay Packers to be concerned.
The Bears landed three of the top six cornerbacks in the vote, which was conducted by our panel of four NFC North On SI correspondents. Jaylon Johnson earned the No. 1 spot, though it was clearly a conversation between him, Minnesota's Byron Murphy Jr. and Detroit's prized free agent acquisition D.J. Reed.
Three of the top six corners, based on the vote, belong to the Bears. The highest-rated Packers corner is Nate Hobbs, who snuck in at No. 6. Full voting results:
Player
Total votes
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
Jaylon Johnson
4
2
1
1
Byron Murphy Jr.
4
1
2
1
D.J. Reed
4
1
1
2
Kyler Gordon
4
1
2
1
Tyrique Stevenson
4
1
1
2
Nate Hobbs
4
2
2
1. Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
The leader of the Bears secondary and their entire defense going into his sixth season, Johnson seems well suited to how they'll play in 2025 after two straight Pro Bowls and two more interceptions in 2024. Teams have targeted him only about three times a game since 2021 as his reputation spread. Johnson arrived as a rookie in 2020 wanting to prove his lockdown ability but was actually hampered by the team's heavy zone coverage systems. Along the way, the Bears decided he could handle top opposing receivers one-on-one and they let him go on the island. Now, all of them will be in man-to-man coverage more often in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's scheme and there should be no adjustment on Johnson's end. Like all of the Bears defenders, he's looking to bounce back to an extent as the 66.1% completions he did allow last year in coverage was a career high. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI
2. Byron Murphy Jr., Minnesota Vikings
After cashing in on a contract in free agency, Murphy returns to the Vikings as the unquestioned No. 1 cornerback. That's a big deal that comes with a lot of pressure to live up to the hype in a Vikings defense that didn't bring back veteran cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin.
Murphy is the only player in the cornerback room who seems like a sure thing for the Vikings. They'll also be relying on newcomers Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah, along with former second-round Mehki Blackmon, who is coming back from a torn AC. Dwight McGlothern, a promising undrafted member of the 2024 rookie class, could also find a role.
Murphy finished 2024-25 first among corners and tied for third in the league overall in interceptions with six, only behind division foes Kerby Joseph and Xavier McKinney. He added 81 tackles, 14 passes defended and one forced fumble en route to his first career Pro Bowl selection. — Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI
3. D.J. Reed, Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are hoping DJ Reed can be the answer to the long-running questions surrounding who will be the team's top shutdown corner.
In a division with so many talented receivers, Detroit sees Reed as a potential stopper. He is a crafty, tough defensive back who plays physical, which makes it easy to see him fitting in seamlessly with the team's defensive style.
Reed didn't have an interception last season, but allowed a completion percentage of 58.3 on passes in his direction and an opposing quarterback rating of 91.7. He's a steady run defender, and has the chance to make a big difference both on the field and off as a leader for the likes of Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw. — John Maakaron, Lions On SI
4. Kyler Gordon, Chicago Bears
The Bears struggled at slot cornerback for five years until Gordon came into his own the last few years, and last year he was rated 20th best cornerback of 222 graded by Pro Football Focus. The Bears gave Gordon a contract extension and are talking about expanding his use. With Dennis Allen's new scheme, Gordon could become their version of Tyrann Mathieu as a player used all over the field in different positions. Allen hinted that at the very least, he could be staying on the field more instead of coming off in base, which is how Gordon started his career in 2022. With cat-like quickness, he has picked off six passes the last two seasons and has a knack for blitzing out of the slot. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI
5. Tyrique Stevenson, Chicago Bears
The goat of the Bears' 2024 season, Stevenson's gaffe on the Hail Mary play against Washington will stick with him always but how he overcomes this in his third season will define his time in Chicago, if not the NFL. One stupid play aside, Stevenson enjoyed a better overall Year 2 than his rookie season as the targets he faced dropped from 116 to 85. He also had a respectable passer rating against of 87.5 after 93.7 as a rookie. The TD passes he allowed dropped from nine to four. Scouts said Stevenson was ideally suited to play man-to-man when he came into the league because of his more physical style and now he'll get the chance to prove this in a new scheme while he hopes to avoid pass interference calls. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI
6. Nate Hobbs, Green Bay Packers
The Packers signed Nate Hobbs in free agency to a four-year, $48 million contract.
“Even if I was a $100 million guy, in my heart of hearts, I’m an underdog, and I’m never going to forget that,” .
How good is he? It depends on whose numbers you’re looking at. PFF charged him with a 67.4 percent completion rate last season and 75.4 percent for his career. Sports Info Solutions charged him with 42.9 percent last season and 61.4 percent for his career.
What’s not in doubt is Hobbs’ versatility. He’s played extensively in the slot and at cornerback. For the Packers, both spots are an option. As they move forward permanently without Alexander, they could line up with Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon at corner and Hobbs in the slot. Or, they could go with Nixon and Hobbs at corner and Javon Bullard in the slot.
What’s troubling isn’t the lack of ball production – three interceptions and 19 passes defensed in 51 career games (48 starts) but the injuries. Hobbs missed six games in 2022, four games in 2023 and six games in 2024. That’s 16 games – almost a full season. So, did they replace one injury-prone cornerback with another?
“I’m a very competitive person,” Hobbs said. “When I get out there, I’m a super-competitor. I think to make it to this level and to be an impact player, you have to be a super-competitor, but when you are a super-competitor and you’ve been bestowed with opportunity like this that I’ve had, that comes with responsibility. I think this is an opportunity for me to grow as a man, a leader, a player, father, a friend, just the man, period. So, I think I got to take that next step into my manlihood and it’s being a true leader.” — Bill Huber, Packers On SI