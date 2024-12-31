Another indication Vikings are open to bringing Darnold back in 2025
Are the Vikings nearing a decision on what to do about their offseason quarterback conundrum?
In the middle of his blurb for the Vikings in ESPN's weekly power rankings, Kevin Seifert dropped intel that, according to his sources, Minnesota is "now open-minded about bringing him back for 2025" because of Darnold's play this season. That follows similar reporting Saturday from The Athletic's Dianna Russini that the Vikings "want Darnold back in 2025."
While re-signing Darnold could prove complicated based on his performance this year, Seifert noted the "simplest and most probable route" appears to be the Vikings franchise tagging the 28-year-old quarterback.
According to Over The Cap, a QB franchise tag in 2025 would run the Vikings north of $41 million. That's not an easy number for any team to absorb, but the Vikings have positioned themselves over the past couple years to be big spenders this offseason. Minnesota will have just over $76 million in estimated available cap space this spring.
Using a significant chunk of that cap space on a QB would be a change of plans for a franchise looking to capitalize on a rookie QB contract. However, there would still be more than enough to be big players in free agency. Darnold's impressive play has made the decision for GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah a fascinating one.
