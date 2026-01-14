Police say Jordan Addison 'repeatedly' had to be asked to leave casino restaurant

Why was Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison arrested in Tampa, Florida, on Monday? According to the incident report filed by the Seminole Indian Police Department, Addison allegedly refused to leave a casino restaurant despite multiple requests by staff.

Per the report, Addison was asked to leave the Jubao Palace Noodle bar at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. He allegedly refused and wound up being arrested for probable cause trespassing at 3:46 a.m. local time.

“As the defendant was being escorted out of the building,” the police report reads, “he repeatedly had to be redirected towards the front exit.”

Addison was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail at 7:33 a.m. local time and released roughly seven hours later, at 2:40 p.m., after posting a $500 cash bond.

Jordan Addison mugshot | Hillsborough County Jail

Addison's legal representation says he may have been the victim of a "false arrest," adding that they are confident the 23-year-old wide receiver will be "exonerated."

"On Jordan’s behalf, his legal team has already initiated the investigation, identified witnesses, and we are reviewing the viability of a claim for false arrest," Younger & Associates said on social media. "He looks forward to the legal process and upon full investigation, we are confident Mr. Addison will be exonerated."

His arrest in Tampa is his third run-in with the law since Minnesota selected him 23rd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. In July 2023, he was cited and later pleaded guilty to driving 140 mph on a Twin Cities freeway. In June 2024, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Los Angeles, which he later pleaded no contest to a lesser charge. He was also benched for the first quarter of Minnesota's Week 5 game in London after missing a team walkthrough.

All of the off-the-field issues will certainly be weighed by the Vikings as they look into the future. Addison is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but with Jalen Nailor also entering free agency, they may have to be selective about how to spend money at wide receiver when Justin Jefferson carries a nearly $39 million cap hit — that's roughly 12.5% of the salary cap — next season.

"Jordan is unique because 99% of the days that Jordan Addison is a Viking, he's a joy to be around," Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Tuesday. "He's incredibly intelligent, confident, responsible. And then it's like all of us: What are you like on those 1% of days? Is it the type of thing that draws attention or not? Obviously that's something we have to consider when you're talking about long-term ramifications of a contract extension and different things like that, or letting somebody like Jalen Nailor leave."

Addison is due in court on February 3. We'll be following his situation closely.

