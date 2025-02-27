Chiefs use franchise tag on Trey Smith, taking top guard off the market
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly using the franchise tag on Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith, who was set to be the top interior offensive lineman on the free agent market. He becomes the highest-paid guard in the NFL in 2025 at north of $23 million on a one-year deal, and negotiations will apparently continue on a potential long-term contract between the two parties.
The Vikings were believed to have real interest in Smith, had he hit the open market. They have a clear need on the interior of the offensive line and plenty of cap space, though who knows what might've happened if a bidding war broke out involving the Chicago Bears and other teams. Smith, who was a sixth-round pick in 2021, has been extremely durable and one of the better right guards in football for the past few seasons. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2024.
Now Smith is no longer an option for Minnesota. The Chiefs seem committed to keeping him, but even if they were to consider a tag-and-trade move like they pulled off with cornerback L'Jarius Sneed last offseason, the Vikings don't have the draft capital to make that a realistic possibility.
So the Vikings — and other guard-needy teams — will have to turn their attention elsewhere when free agency opens in a week and a half. Other notable guards to know include Teven Jenkins (Bears), Brandon Scherff (Jaguars), Kevin Zeitler (Lions), Mekhi Becton (Eagles), Patrick Mekari (Ravens), Will Fries (Colts), Dalton Risner (Vikings), Aaron Banks (49ers), Ben Bredeson (Buccaneers), Laken Tomlinson (Seahawks), and Lucas Patrick (Saints).
Becton, who had a great year for the Super Bowl-winning Eagles, may not want to come to Minnesota after the hire of Keith Carter, who he publicly clashed with during their time together with the Jets.
