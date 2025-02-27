Inside The Vikings

Chiefs use franchise tag on Trey Smith, taking top guard off the market

The Vikings were believed to have interest in Smith, Kansas City's Pro Bowl guard.

Will Ragatz

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly using the franchise tag on Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith, who was set to be the top interior offensive lineman on the free agent market. He becomes the highest-paid guard in the NFL in 2025 at north of $23 million on a one-year deal, and negotiations will apparently continue on a potential long-term contract between the two parties.

The Vikings were believed to have real interest in Smith, had he hit the open market. They have a clear need on the interior of the offensive line and plenty of cap space, though who knows what might've happened if a bidding war broke out involving the Chicago Bears and other teams. Smith, who was a sixth-round pick in 2021, has been extremely durable and one of the better right guards in football for the past few seasons. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2024.

Now Smith is no longer an option for Minnesota. The Chiefs seem committed to keeping him, but even if they were to consider a tag-and-trade move like they pulled off with cornerback L'Jarius Sneed last offseason, the Vikings don't have the draft capital to make that a realistic possibility.

So the Vikings — and other guard-needy teams — will have to turn their attention elsewhere when free agency opens in a week and a half. Other notable guards to know include Teven Jenkins (Bears), Brandon Scherff (Jaguars), Kevin Zeitler (Lions), Mekhi Becton (Eagles), Patrick Mekari (Ravens), Will Fries (Colts), Dalton Risner (Vikings), Aaron Banks (49ers), Ben Bredeson (Buccaneers), Laken Tomlinson (Seahawks), and Lucas Patrick (Saints).

Becton, who had a great year for the Super Bowl-winning Eagles, may not want to come to Minnesota after the hire of Keith Carter, who he publicly clashed with during their time together with the Jets.

Recommended articles

feed

Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/News