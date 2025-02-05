Rumor: Vikings will be 'pretty aggressive' in free agent guard market
Will the Vikings go out and get the No. 1 guard on the free agent market this spring?
Minnesota needs upgrades on the interior of the offensive line. Neither Ed Ingram nor Dalton Risner are the answer at right guard, and the other two starters (LG Blake Brandel and C Garrett Bradbury) should be on shaky ground as well. The crown jewel of this year's free agent guard class is Trey Smith, a former sixth-round pick who has been consistently excellent for the Chiefs over the course of his rookie contract.
Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Vikings content
Between the regular season and playoffs, Smith has started 79 of 80 games at right guard for Kansas City since he was drafted, playing over 5,200 snaps. He and his teammates are going for a third consecutive Super Bowl win on Sunday. Smith has earned PFF grades between 72 and 76 every season, including strong marks as both a run blocker and pass protector. He's about as consistent as they come — and the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling thinks the Vikings will have plenty of interest in getting him to Minnesota.
"I think they'll be pretty aggressive for players like that," Goessling said to KFAN's Paul Allen. "I think they are going to be aggressive at guard. He's probably at the top of the guard market, which will be expensive. But I think they are going to make a big priority of going after a guard. And I think they would have a lot of interest in getting a guy like him in here. So I would expect they'd be involved if he makes it to the market, which he might, because the Chiefs have other guys to sign. ... I think it's very possible that they get in the mix for him."
It won't be cheap. Spotrac estimates that Smith will get a four-year deal worth just shy of $20 million per year, which would make him one of the five highest-paid guards in the NFL. But that's exactly the kind of move the Vikings can make if they let Sam Darnold walk in free agency and lean into J.J. McCarthy and the roster-building advantage of having a quarterback on a rookie contract.
When you watch Sunday's game, keep an eye on No. 65 in the white and red jersey. There's a chance he'll be swapping that out for purple next season.
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.