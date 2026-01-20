Jordan Addison's Tampa trespassing charge dismissed by state attorney

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will not be charged after being arrested for probable cause trespassing at a Tampa, Florida, casino restaurant earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Hillsborough County State Attorney Susan S. Lopez signed a "Notice of Termination of Prosecution" document, effectively confirming that charges will not be filed and the case has been dismissed.

"Having reviewed the charge(s) contained in the Criminal Report Affidavit and/or Notice to Appear,

the State Attorney’s Office informs you that the charge(s) contained therein is/are dismissed and prosecution is terminated as of this date and that the defendant need not appear for any further proceedings in this matter," the document reads.

Accoridng to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Addison's legal representation, Younger & Associates, is preparing to file a civil claim on behalf of Addison for wrongful arrest. Vikings On SI has reached out to Younger & Associates to confirm Garafolo's report.

According to the incident report filed by the Seminole Indian Police Department, Addison allegedly refused to leave a casino restaurant despite multiple requests by staff.

Per the report, Addison was asked to leave the Jubao Palace Noodle bar at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. He allegedly refused and wound up being arrested for probable cause trespassing at 3:46 a.m. local time. on Jan. 12.

“As the defendant was being escorted out of the building,” the police report reads, “he repeatedly had to be redirected towards the front exit.”

Addison was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail at 7:33 a.m. local time and released roughly seven hours later, at 2:40 p.m., after posting a $500 cash bond.

Addison's legal representation said last week that he may have been the victim of a "false arrest."

"On Jordan’s behalf, his legal team has already initiated the investigation, identified witnesses, and we are reviewing the viability of a claim for false arrest," Younger & Associates stated. "He looks forward to the legal process and upon full investigation, we are confident Mr. Addison will be exonerated."

His arrest in Tampa is his third run-in with the law since Minnesota selected him 23rd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. In July 2023, he was cited and later pleaded guilty to driving 140 mph on a Twin Cities freeway. In June 2024, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Los Angeles, which he later pleaded no contest to a lesser charge. He was also benched for the first quarter of Minnesota's Week 5 game in London after missing a team walkthrough.

With Addison's case closed, it's unlikely that the NFL or Vikings will issue any form of discipline.

