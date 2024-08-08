Five things to watch in the Vikings' preseason opener against the Raiders
The Vikings will play a football game on Saturday afternoon. A preseason football game, sure, but a football game nonetheless. The starters are going to get some action, J.J. McCarthy and the other rookies will make their NFL debuts, and we'll undoubtedly learn quite a bit about Minnesota's roster and depth chart. I, for one, am genuinely looking forward to it.
Here are five things to watch in the Vikings' first exhibition contest against the Raiders.
1. The quarterbacks (duh)
The Vikings' quarterback competition — if you can still call it that — is about to move from the TCO Performance Center practice fields to the brand new turf at U.S. Bank Stadium. Sam Darnold, who has dominated QB1 reps throughout training camp, will get the start, Kevin O'Connell said on Thursday. Darnold and most of the offensive starters, excluding Justin Jefferson, will play at least a series or two to open the game. O'Connell and the Vikings would love to see Darnold carry over his strong camp and get into a nice rhythm on Saturday.
Then it'll be McCarthy time, which should draw quite the response from the home crowd. The highest-drafted rookie in franchise history will get a "significant amount of work" once the second-team offense takes the field. The biggest story from this contest, one way or another, is going to be the performance of McCarthy in his first NFL game action. Will his arm talent, poise, and decisiveness be on display, or will he look like a 21-year-old rookie? The safe bet is that we'll see a bit of both, but I have a feeling McCarthy is going to play well. He's a gamer who now gets to go against a simpler defense after competing against Brian Flores' complex scheme every day.
Second-year QB Jaren Hall is expected to get some work to finish the game, which will be a big opportunity for him to put positive film on tape for the Vikings and other teams. He's a distant fourth on the depth chart in Minnesota right now.
2. The depth at wide receiver
Jefferson won't play in this game, but we'll likely see Jordan Addison and Brandon Powell get some work with Darnold. I'm less interested in them and more interested in all of the other receivers who are going to see time with McCarthy and Hall. Jalen Nailor, one of the breakout stars of training camp, should get some targets. Veteran Trent Sherfield will play. Rookie Jeshaun Jones is another guy who has shined in practice and could help himself with a strong performance on Saturday. Go down the list — Trishton Jackson, Lucky Jackson, Thayer Thomas — and you've got several other receivers looking to impress and stick around at the end of the month.
3. Will anyone emerge at cornerback?
The Vikings have been decimated at corner this offseason, from Khyree Jackson's tragic passing to Mekhi Blackmon's torn ACL and Shaq Griffin's hamstring injury. In response, they've signed a few players off the street — Fabian Moreau, Duke Shelley, and Jacobi Francis — and even moved safety Jay Ward to CB. It would be huge for Flores and defensive backs coach Daronte Jones if a player or two emerges as a potential contributor there during preseason action.
I'm very curious to see what Minnesota gets from Akayleb Evans, the inconsistent third-year corner who could be needed in a big way this season. Three other guys I'll be watching closely are Ward, undrafted rookie Dwight McGlothern, and former Browns CB A.J. Green III. McGlothern has flashed a bunch throughout camp and can continue to make his case for a roster spot if he plays well.
4. The trenches
It can be tough to evaluate offensive and defensive linemen in training camp, even once the pads come on. A real game situation, against a new opponent, provides a good chance to do so. It'll be fun to see Dallas Turner in a Vikings uniform for the first time, and don't sleep on other young outside linebackers like Andre Carter II, Gabriel Murphy, and Owen Porter. On the interior of the defensive line, there's a lot of opportunity for players like Levi Drake Rodriguez and Jaquelin Roy to impress the coaching staff and earn regular season roles. We should also see plenty of the second-team offensive line, which includes rookies Walter Rouse and Michael Jurgens.
5. Special teams!
You better believe I'm not neglecting the third phase of the game on Saturday. This will be our first look at the new kickoff format, which is exciting. The Vikings also have a punter competition to evaluate between Ryan Wright and Seth Vernon. And if we're lucky, we'll get a long field goal attempt or two from rookie kicker Will Reichard, who has dazzled with his leg strength and accuracy throughout camp.