Saturday will bring first look at Vikings' approach to new NFL kickoff format
The Vikings' preseason opener is on Saturday against the Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium, which means our first look at J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner, and...the new kickoff format!
The NFL is switching to the kickoff previously used by the XFL, in which players line up five to ten yards apart from each other and begin to move once the ball is caught by one of up to two returners in the designated landing zone (from the goal line to the 20). This change is designed to reduce injuries by eliminating the high-speed collisions that happened in the old format. It's going to look a bit weird for a while, but the league believes it'll be a positive change.
With the way the blocking works, it's almost more like a running play on offense than a kickoff in the old format. There are all kinds of possibilities when it comes to the strategy of how teams are going to set up their blocks and how teams are going to try to defend it.
"The more and more you work this new dynamic kickoff, you realize how creative you can get, you realize the can of worms that it can open up," Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said. "As we continue to work and get more reps, it's going to be an interesting play. I'm excited to see how it's going to play out."
The Vikings have had one of the league's most dangerous kick returners in Kene Nwangwu over the past three seasons. He figures to retain the role this year, especially since he's a running back who brings that skill set to the table, but other players could also be in the mix to return kicks. You could also see the Vikings use starting-caliber offensive or defensive players on the kickoff coverage or return teams, now that the injury risk is lower and they don't have to gas themselves on a sprint down the field.
"That's a conversation that we've had," Daniels said. "We're still kind of working through that, in terms of what's the personnel going to look like, guys' job responsibilities. Starters have come to me, engaging with me about wanting to be on that play now that you've eliminated the 40 yards of running before you start making contact with guys. That's been encouraging to see."
Imagine Ivan Pace Jr. running down a kick returner or Josh Oliver setting up a block for Nwangwu. That could be fun. The Vikings have even discussed using a defensive player as the kicker, because kickers could now be more involved in the play.
How much of Daniels' creativity will be on display on Saturday afternoon? "100 percent of it," he said with a smile. Something tells me that's not true, but it'll be exciting to see how the Vikings handle the new kickoff nonetheless.