Kevin O'Connell: Sam Darnold will start at QB for Vikings vs. Raiders
Sam Darnold will start at quarterback for the Vikings in their preseason opener against the Raiders on Saturday, head coach Kevin O'Connell said, before J.J. McCarthy gets a "significant amount of work."
In the two years since he arrived in Minnesota, O'Connell has played very few of his starters in preseason action, instead using joint practices as important preparation work for his first-team offense and defense. But this is a new year. Kirk Cousins is no longer around, and the Vikings have been breaking in two new quarterbacks in the veteran Darnold and rookie McCarthy.
Darnold, who has been working as the Vikings' QB1 all throughout training camp, is the heavy favorite to enter the regular season in that role. O'Connell said he hasn't predetermined exactly how much work he'll give to Darnold and the first-team group on Saturday, indicating that he'll go by feel to some degree.
Whether it's a couple series, a full quarter, or more, Darnold will get some valuable reps before eventually giving way to McCarthy and the second unit. The rookie out of Michigan is going to play quite a bit. It's possible the Vikings could also give second-year QB Jaren Hall some reps. O'Connell seemed to suggest that Nick Mullens is unlikely to play in this game.
O'Connell said that the "majority" of the healthy players on the roster will play on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. That won't include Justin Jefferson, Harrison Smith, or a few others, but it sounds like most of the Vikings' starters will at least see a series or two to begin the game.
The Vikings are 0-6 in preseason contests under O'Connell.