Former Vikings receiver Adam Thielen has 'some more football in me'
Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen isn't ready to hang up the cleats.
Thielen, who played for the Vikings from 2014-22, told the Daily Mail he has "more football in me." Entering the third year of a three-year, $25 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, Thielen didn't rule out retirement after the 2024 season.
"I definitely needed those two weeks to just get my energy back and spend quality family time, get away," Thielen told the Daily Mail. "Yeah, I think I still have some more football in me. We'll see how that plays out in the next few weeks."
Thielen, 34, signed the three-year deal with the Panthers after spending his first nine seasons with the Vikings. The Detroit Lakes, Minn., native was limited to just 10 games this season due to injuries, finishing the year with 48 receptions for 615 yards and five touchdowns. Thielen has 685 career receptions for 8,311 yards and 64 touchdowns.
"I think there's probably more times now that you're like, 'Alright, there's probably not much more,'" Thielen told the Daily Mail. "So you know, there's an end in sight, but when exactly that will be is kind of a year-to-year thing."
Thielen signed with the Vikings after a rookie tryout after going undrafted out of Division-II Minnesota State in 2013. He didn't make the team that year, signing with the Vikings' practice squad, but he made the 53-man roster the following year. Thielen was primarily a special teamer before emerging as a talented wide receiver in 2016. He had over 1,200 receiving yards in each of the following two seasons, including a career-high 1,373 in 2018. Thielen never looked back from there.
Part of his motivation for returning to football in 2025 is the development of young Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.
"I think that's what's enticed me to want to play again is just the progression, the leadership, the type of things that they're doing to try to create a winning culture," Thielen told the Daily Mail. "I really believe in what they're doing. So there's a lot to look forward to, especially with (Young) and his progression. And then, you know, just being able to add some pieces and see what happens."