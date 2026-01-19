Two Vikings assistant coaches named to 2026 Senior Bowl staff

Vikings assistant coaches Patrick Hill and Ryan Cordell are heading to the Senior Bowl next week. Hill and Cordell will be in Mobile, Alabama for the week-long event as coaches for the group of NFL hopefuls taking part.

Hill, the Vikings' assistant outside linebackers coach, will be one of the defensive line coaches for the American team. Meanwhile, Cordell, Minnesota's game management coordinator/passing game specialist, will be the quarterbacks coach for the National team.

2026 Panini Senior Bowl Coaching Staffs 🏈🔥



The American and National staffs are set for Mobile, representing 14 teams across the league.#TheDraftStartsInMobile #WherePlayersPlay pic.twitter.com/7XR1ZhY6dc — Panini Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 19, 2026

It's always a sign of organizational respect when teams send their coaches to Mobile. It also allows them to build relationships with prospects and get an up-close look at them in a different manner than the scouts and other personnel staffers in attendance. A couple years ago, the Vikings sent Daronte Jones, Imarjaye Albury, and Michael Hutchings to the Senior Bowl.

Hill joined the Vikings' coaching staff in 2023. He spent his first two seasons with Minnesota as the team's assistant defensive line coach before moving over to his current role ahead of the 2025 season. Before joining Kevin O'Connell's staff, Hill was a defensive analyst at LSU in 2022. He began his coaching career in 2008 at Concordia-Chicago and has had stops at Eastern Michigan and James Madison, among others.

Here's who he'll be working with.

American Team defensive linemen

Jack Pyburn - DE - LSU

Derrick Moore - DE - Michigan

Zion Young - DE - Missouri

Quintayvious Hutchins - DE - Boston College

TJ Parker - DE - Clemson

LT Overton - DT - Alabama

Akheem Mesidor - DT - Miami

Gabe Jacas - DT - Illinois

Tim Keenan III - DT - Alabama

Cameron Ball - DT - Arkansas

Caleb Banks - DT - Florida

Rayshaun Benny - DT - Michigan

Chris McClellan - DT - Missouri

Nick Barrett - DT - South Carolina

Cordell has been with the Vikings since 2022, where he has served as the team's game management coordinator. Before coming to Minnesota, he spent three seasons (2019-2021) with the Cleveland Browns as a coaching assistant. Cordell spent five seasons (2014-2018) in San Francisco, serving as a special assistant to the general manager (2017-2018), football operations coordinator (2016), offensive assistant (2015), and salary cap intern (2014).

Here's who he'll be working with. He'll be working with a trio of quarterbacks who are expected to be Day 3 picks.

National Team quarterbacks

Sawyer Robertson - Baylor

Diego Pavia - Vanderbilt

Cole Payton - North Dakota State

The Senior Bowl is an annual college football all-star game played in Mobile, AL, featuring many of the best NFL draft prospects who have spent at least four seasons in college. The two teams are generally coached by NFL coaches, with the practices and game itself attended by NFL scouts, general managers, and other executives.

This year's Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, January 31, with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. CT. The game, and the practices throughout the week, will be televised on NFL Network.

