How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings vs. Lions in Week 3: Odds, Spread, Preview

Time to found out what kind of team the 2022 Minnesota Vikings are.

After opening their season with a big win over the Packers and following it up with a primetime stinker in Philadelphia, this is going to be a huge test for the Vikings. They've got a Lions team coming to town that is confident and playing well, especially on offense.

Detroit is the only NFL team to score at least 35 points in each of its first two games. Behind a powerful offensive line, the Lions boast one of the best rushing attacks in the league. And they're capable of making plays through the air as well, with Jared Goff finding Amon-Ra St. Brown and several other reliable targets.

The Vikings will be looking to bounce back, and we're going to learn about their ability to respond to adversity. Kevin O'Connell's team has all of the pieces, on both sides of the ball, to win this game at home, but they'll have to play well. Look for Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson to be big factors on offense, and for Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith to get after Goff on defense.

The Vikings will be without one of their best players and veteran leaders in Harrison Smith, who has a concussion.

Here's some preview content:

And here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the game:

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Betting Line: Vikings -6 (O/U 52.5)

TV Channel: FOX (Brandon Gaudin, Brady Quinn and Megan Olivi)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber)

Online/Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

