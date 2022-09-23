Final Vikings-Lions Injury Report: Harrison Smith Out, Eric Kendricks Questionable

The Vikings have officially ruled out safety Harrison Smith (concussion) and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (quad) for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks is a new addition to the injury report. He's listed as questionable with a toe injury and was limited in Friday's practice, but it sounds like the Vikings are fully expecting him to play.

After picking up a concussion against the Eagles on Monday and being unable to clear the protocols this week, Smith will miss his first game due to injury since the 2016 season. Booth will miss a second consecutive game because of the quad injury he suffered in the season opener.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell didn't disclose whether third-year special teams ace Josh Metellus or rookie first-round pick Lewis Cine will get the start in Smith's place. Metellus played more snaps last week after Smith left the game, so it seems more likely that he'll at least be out there to begin with. Both players could have roles. Camryn Bynum, the Vikings' other starting safety, will assume more of the communication duties on the back end that Smith usually handles.

If, for some reason, Kendricks is unable to play, Troy Dye and rookie Brian Asamoah are the other inside linebackers on the roster.

Booth's absence means Akayleb Evans will continue to operate as the No. 3 outside cornerback behind Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler.

This post will be updated when the Lions' final injury report is announced.

