How to Watch Vikings at Seahawks: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

Will Ragatz

This is a big opportunity for the Minnesota Vikings. If they can find a way to pull off a major upset over Russell Wilson and the undefeated Seahawks, they would not only make a major statement in primetime, but they would also find themselves at 2-3 and with a ton of positive momentum. They could then move to 3-3 heading into the bye week and focus on competing for a playoff berth down the stretch.

However, it's going to take a very high level of execution on both sides of the ball to beat one of the NFL's best teams.

Here's everything you need to get ready for the game:

The inactive lists for both teams should come out at around 5:50 p.m. central time. That's when we'll officially find out about the status for the two Vikings (Holton Hill and Kris Boyd) and five Seahawks (including Jordyn Brooks, Quinton Dunbar, and Mike Iupati) who are listed as questionable.

Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary during the game. Happy football Sunday, folks!

Broadcast Information

Location: CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA

Fans allowed: No

Game Time: 7:20 pm. CT

Betting Line: Seahawks -7 (O/U 56.5)

TV Channel: NBA (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman), Westwood One (Ryan Radtke, Mike Holmgren)

Online/Streaming: FOX Sports Go, FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

