'It definitely needs to go into consideration': Justin Jefferson calls out NFL playoff seeding
It might not have mattered the way the Los Angeles Rams bullied Minnesota's offensive line, but perhaps home-field advantage would've changed the outcome of last season's wild-card playoff loss for the Vikings.
Minnesota became the first 14-win team during the regular season to play on the road during the first round of the playoffs — and just the third 14-win team to play a road game at any point of the playoffs. The only others before them were the 1972 Dolphins, 1998 Falcons, and 2004 Patriots.
Justin Jefferson was asked by Jason Fitz of Yahoo! Sports if he wants the NFL to change the rules to give the teams with the best records home-field advantage in the playoffs, regardless of whether or not they won a division title.
"Yes, especially with the season that we had last year. To go and play away, it definitely was a little different. We would've loved to have that home-field advantage," Jefferson said. "It definitely needs to go into consideration and something that we need to figure out because having 14 wins and only [three] losses normally doesn't really go to play away in the playoffs. We definitely had the opportunity to play home field with the last game in Detroit, but even losing that we still felt like we should've had home-field advantage. But even not having home-field advantage is never an excuse."
In May, the Lions withdrew their proposal to seed playoff teams based on record, with tiebreakers going to teams that won their division title. The team reportedly withdrew the proposal because they didn't think they would have enough owner support to pass the idea. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in May that the proposal could be revisited if the NFL ever adds an 18th regular-season game to the schedule.
The Vikings went 14-3 last season and were the No. 5 seed because they didn't win the NFC North. That allowed the 10-7 Bucs and 10-7 Rams to secure the third and fourth seeds, despite winning four fewer games than Minnesota.
"We wish we would've had home field, but it is what it is," Jefferson said.