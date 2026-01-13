How did former Vikings fare across the NFL over wild card weekend?

The NFL's three-day, six-game wild card weekend wrapped up with the Texans demolishing Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers on Monday night. Before a pair of duds in the final two games, the weekend delivered four thrilling one-score affairs. Eight teams are now left standing in what should be an exciting divisional round.

Let's check in on how former Vikings players fared over the course of the first round of this year's postseason.

Kendricks seals an upset for SF

Former Vikings All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks is still getting it done as he approaches his 34th birthday. He was signed by the 49ers as a free agent in late November and debuted for the team in late December. Injuries have since thrust him into a starting role, and on Sunday, Kendricks delivered in a big way in a win over the defending Super Bowl champions. He played every defensive snap, recorded 10 tackles, and sealed an upset 23-19 victory with the game-winning pass breakup.

Kendricks and the 49ers will face Sam Darnold and the top-seeded Seahawks next weekend.

End of the line for Thielen?

Vikings legend Adam Thielen may have played the final game of an excellent career on Monday night. After being granted his release from Minnesota and signing with the Steelers, Thielen appeared in the final five games of the regular season for Pittsburgh and had a meaningful role. He recorded over 40 receiving yards twice. Thielen caught two passes for 25 yards on Monday night, but a 7-6 Texans lead through three quarters turned into a 30-6 blowout in the fourth.

This one may have also marked the end of the road for longtime Vikings nemesis (and one-time 2025 Vikings QB option) Aaron Rodgers, who turned the ball over twice and failed to throw for 150 yards against a dominant Texans defense. But who knows, maybe he'll come back for his age-43 season.

Former Vikings star Danielle Hunter had one of four sacks on Rodgers on the night. Hunter and Ed Ingram are headed to a divisional round matchup against the Patriots.

Patriots advance

Speaking of the Patriots, they have some former Vikings of their own in Stefon Diggs and Garrett Bradbury. Diggs caught two passes and Bradbury earned a strong pass blocking grade in a 16-3 win over the Chargers on Sunday night.

Between Diggs, Kendricks, and Hunter, it was a good weekend to be a member of the Vikings' 2015 draft class. That New England vs. Houston game next week should be a good one.

Others (not a comprehensive list)

A great season came to a tough end for the Jaguars and former Vikings Ezra Cleveland, Johnny Mundt, Nick Mullens, and Grant Udinski in a 27-24 loss to the Bills. Udinski, despite being just 30 years old, has since received a request to interview for the Browns' head coaching position (previously held by another ex-Vikings assistant in Kevin Stefanski).

Nahshon Wright and the Bears took down the Packers in a thriller on Saturday night. They'll face the Rams next weekend.

D.J. Wonnum and Akayleb Evans saw action for the Panthers in their tough 34-31 loss to the Rams in the first game of the weekend on Saturday. Pat Jones II suffered a season-ending injury for Carolina back in October.

