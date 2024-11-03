Kirk Cousins bests Mike Zimmer's Cowboys in battle of former Vikings
Kirk Cousins got the better of Mike Zimmer on Sunday in a battle between two former central figures in the Vikings' organization.
Facing a Zimmer-coached Cowboys defense missing Micah Parsons and several other key players, Cousins had a highly efficient day in a 27-21 Falcons victory in Atlanta. The veteran quarterback completed 19 of his 24 passes for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns, good for a 144.8 passer rating. He did lose a fumble early in the second quarter, but he was able to bounce back and didn't throw any interceptions on the day.
Cousins connected with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud III for touchdowns, giving him 17 on the season. The Falcons led 21-10 early in the third quarter after Cousins' third TD pass and were able to hang on against a Cowboys team that lost QB Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury in the second half.
With the win, the Falcons move to 6-3 on the season and will be two games up in the NFC South (plus a tiebreaker) if the Buccaneers lose to the undefeated Chiefs on Monday night. Atlanta has won five of its last six games after starting 1-2. This was Cousins' third game in the last five with at least three passing touchdowns.
Early this season, there were some concerns about Cousins' health, with the 36-year-old coming off of last year's torn Achilles. But he's settled in and is thriving in the Falcons' offense on a team that has a clear path to a division title and home playoff game.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys are 3-5 and will need to turn things around in the second half to reach the postseason. It's been a rough year for Zimmer in his return to the NFL as the defensive coordinator in Dallas, but injuries have taken a toll.
Cousins and Zimmer met up and shared a moment before the game.
Cousins will make his return to U.S. Bank Stadium in a little over a month when the Falcons come to Minnesota in Week 14.